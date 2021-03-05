The Blue Jays could be playing with house money this postseason.
Washington (17-7), the No. 1 seed in Class 6 District 8, won at home Monday in the district semifinals against No. 4 Battle (14-8), 68-61.
The Blue Jays will host No. 3 Rock Bridge (14-7) Thursday in the district championship game at 6 p.m. after the Bruins knocked off No. 2 Hickman Monday, 61-59.
This will be the Washington program’s first appearance in a district championship game since the 2013-14 season. The Blue Jays’ last district championship came in the 2012-13 season.
Had it not been for an error in the enrollment number reported to MSHSAA at the beginning of the fall season, Washington would be a Class 5 team.
“We shouldn’t be here right now,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We should be Class 5, and we’re playing in a Class 6 district, so anything can happen. This is just given time now, basically. We get to come to our place again Thursday. It sets up some magic. We’re riding free right now, playing our best basketball at the right time of the year, and it’s great watching these kids play together.”
The visiting Spartans likely wished Washington were in a different class as well in Monday’s early-going as the Blue Jays frustrated Battle while building a 21-12 lead in the first quarter.
The Spartans started the second quarter on a 7-0 run, but then Washington answered with the next seven points.
It went that way for much of the game as Battle came back to tie the score twice and only had the lead once, briefly in the fourth quarter.
Both times Battle tied things up, it was Washington senior Zac Coulter who put Washington back ahead with a quick two at the rim.
Coulter also sidestepped an airborne defender and calmly put through a three-point shot at the buzzer to end the first half, sending Washington into the locker room with a 36-29 advantage.
Battle trimmed Washington’s lead to three in the third quarter. The Blue Jays ended the period with a 50-47 edge.
“They’re a very athletic team that we had to stop tonight,” Young said. “They did a great job getting to the basket and getting extra opportunities around the basket. Credit our kids for finishing the game off. We only had that one falter there in the third quarter, and they came back on us. We knew they would because they’re a good squad.”
When Battle finally took its first lead of the game in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, 59-58, it was Coulter again who had the answer.
Coulter netted his fourth and final triple of the game to put Washington right back ahead, 61-59.
“We could have easily faltered right then with under two minutes, but as a senior, he stepped up and buried a monster shot,” Young said. “We went down and had a couple of big stops and then took care of the basketball and made the free throws at the end of the game. It was a team effort tonight by everyone, but Coulter really led us. At the opportune times, he attacked the basket, and he didn’t want his season to end tonight.”
The Blue Jays closed with 10 of the game’s final 12 points.
Coulter finished the game with 24 points.
Brigham Broadbent was next with 14 points.
Todd Bieg and Jason Sides both scored 11.
Bieg put through two dunks in the first half to set an early tone.
Jack Lackman posted six points and Jarrett Hamlett rounded out the scoring with two.
Justin Goolsby paced the Spartans with 26 points.
Cachao Gianquinto also had a big scoring night for Battle with 19 points.
Tristan Meny posted eight points for the Spartans.
“We did an amazing job on their top scorer (Meny),” Young said. “We held him to eight points and he averages 18 per game. We didn’t let him get hot from the three, and he was very frustrated all night long. Kudos to our kids and our defense.”
Other Battle scorers included Latrell James Lee (six) and Isaiah Johnson (two).