Prepare for Battle.
That’s the task now ahead of the Washington Blue Jays (9-1) after a 28-21 win in Week 11’s Class 5 District 4 semifinals against visiting Camdenton (5-6) Friday.
The district’s No. 2 seed, Battle (7-1), emerged from a 7-7 halftime tie in the other semifinal to steamroll Rolla in the third and fourth quarters for a 41-21 win. Battle outscored Rolla, 21-0, in the final period. The Spartans come to Washington for the district title game this coming Friday.
This will be Washington’s first time playing in a district championship game since the introduction of the current playoff format in 2012.
“Our guys did a great job,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We did a great job in coverage all night. We got one or two breaks, but to stop that (offense) and only give up 21 points, that’s a heck of an effort. There’s 55 boys that earned that win and now we get to stay together and go play for a district championship.”
Camdenton ended the Washington season last year in Week 11 at Camdenton. This year, the Blue Jays turned the tables.
“It’s something we’ve been working on all year,” senior defensive back Luke Kroeter said. “We knew when we saw our district come out, we were probably going to be able to get another shot at them. It feels good to come out with a win this time.”
The Blue Jays led 14-7 at halftime on two touchdown passes to senior tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, but Camdenton fought back to tie things up after three quarters.
Washington forged ahead to reclaim the lead four minutes into the final quarter, but the Lakers again struck back to even things up with just over six minutes remaining.
Then came the final drive.
Washington moved the ball down the field with punishing run after punishing run, taking away precious minutes from the clock before senior running back Cole Nahlik punched his way into the end zone from 10 yards out at the 1:07 mark.
“That was just Blue Jay football,” Heflin said. “It is what it is. That’s who we are and when times get tough, you do what you know. We just lined up and hammered the football.”
It was the second score of the fourth quarter for Nahlik, who was praised by coaches and teammates after the game for his effort.
“That was a testament to the offensive line right there,” Nahlik said. “They were pounding it and I was just running behind them. It’s just a team effort. It feels great. I love my boys and we’re going to go out and win a district championship.”
Washington’s work wasn’t over yet as the Blue Jay defense still had to fend off a last-ditch effort from the Lakers.
The Blue Jays got to Camdenton quarterback Jacob Wormsley on a sack for a big loss that put the Lakers behind the eight ball early in the drive.
Wormsley had been largely successful at running behind the line of scrimmage back and forth across the field to evade defenders and prolong passing opportunities all night up to that point, though Washington ended with five sacks on the night.
“We were doing great in coverage and then he would squirt out and run around and he’d make plays,” Kroeter said. “Props to him. He made plays and made it tough for us.”
Despite putting the Lakers in a long distance scenario to try to get a first down, a couple of defensive penalties allowed Camdenton out of the jam and across midfield.
As time expired, senior defensive back Jason Sides came down with a jump ball interception to end the Lakers’ comeback bid.
“He used his basketball skills and went up and got that,” Kroeter said. “That was huge.”
It was one of two key turnovers for the Blue Jays. The first, a Trevor Buhr fumble recovery in the second quarter, immediately got Washington the ball back on the first play after a Camdenton interception.
Owen Bartlett, who missed the team’s final two games of the regular season, returned to the field this week and forced the fumble.
Hoerstkamp’s second touchdown on the ensuing short-field drive after the fumble gave Washington the halftime lead.
Title Game
Friday brings a game with more at stake than any other to be played at Scanlan Stadium in more than a decade.
The last recorded time the Blue Jays hosted a game that determined a district champion was in 2003 in Week 10 against Helias Catholic. Washington similarly played a district-deciding game at Waynesville in Week 10 of 2004.
Washington’s last prolonged postseason run was in 2001, when the team finished second in the state in Class 4.
Battle won a state championship in its second season of existence in 2014, starting a run of five consecutive district titles that came to an end last season at the hands of Ft. Zumwalt North.
The Spartans come into this meeting on a five-game winning streak. Their only loss of the year came in Week 3 against Helias Catholic, 41-19.
Battle and Washington share just one common opponent this season, Zumwalt North. The Spartans won at home against the GAC Central champion Panthers in Week 1, 60-43.
Washington suffered its only loss of the year at Zumwalt North in Week 4, 42-7.
Statistics
Nahlik was the team’s driving force, carrying 23 times for 128 yards and two scores.
Cam Millheiser was 5-7 passing for 71 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. On the ground, he ran 10 times for 59 yards.
Hoerstkamp caught three passes for 54 yards and two scores.
Louis Paule (nine carries for 38 yards) and Dylan Pape (eight for 34) contributed in the running game.
Kroeter made one catch for 15 yards and carried once for a two-yard loss.
Conner Maher caught one pass for a gain of two yards.
Devon Deckelman successfully made all four point-after tries.
Mark Hensley and Hoerstkamp each sacked Wormsley twice. Buhr recorded one sack.
Kroeter led the defense with 10 tackles.
Other tacklers included Pape (eight), Jack Lackman (six), Hensley (six), Korey Jarrell (five), Buhr (four), Nahlik (four), Hoerstkamp (two), Sides (two), Maher (two), Bartlett (two), Clyde Hendrix (two) and Gavin Holtmeyer (one).
Box Score
Camdenton 7-0-7-7-21
Washington 7-7-0-14-28
First Quarter
WAS — Ryan Hoerstkamp 12 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:52
CAM — Cooper Ezard 67 pass from Jacob Wormsley (Kam Durnin kick), 0:44.2
Second Quarter
WAS — Ryan Hoerstkamp 22 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:49.8
Third Quarter
CAM — Wormsley 3 run (Durnin kick), 6:47
Fourth Quarter
WAS — Cole Nahlik 1 run (Deckelman kick), 8:19
CAM — Ezard 15 pass from Wormsley (Durnin kick), 6:16
WAS — Cole Nahlik 10 run (Deckelman kick), 1:07
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Nahlik 23-128-2, Millheiser 10-59, Paule 9-38, Pape 8-34, Kroeter 1- -2.
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 5-7-71-2-1.
Receiving
Washington — Hoerstkamp 3-54-2, Kroeter 1-15, Maher 1-2.
Tackles
Washington — Kroeter 10, Pape 8, Lackman 6, Hensley 6 (2 sacks), Jarrell 5, Buhr 4 (FR, sack), Nahlik 4, Hoerstkamp 2 (2 sacks), Sides 2 (INT), Maher 2, Bartlett 2 (FF), Hendrix 2, Holtmeyer 1.
Camdenton stats not available.