In the biggest events, teams lean on their seniors to come through.
For the St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs last week, that was Kaitlyn Janson.
Wrestling against one of the largest tournament fields, which included representatives of 73 different schools, Janson placed fourth in the 149-pound weight class at the annual Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia Wednesday and Thursday.
St. Clair picked up 67 team points in the two-day tournament to cap 2021, finishing 26th in the team standings.
Lebanon won the tournament with 229 points. Other teams in the top five included Cassville (156), Nixa (134), Washington (122) and Northwest (117).
“Our girls were ready to compete,” Assistant Coach Michael Rodgers said. “We approached every match the same no matter who was across the line. As a coach it has been great to see not only our girls excel as individuals but as a team also. After every match, win or lose, the entire team was there ready to help congratulate or console whoever stepped off the mat. I couldn’t be more proud of this team and how close they have become over such a short period of time.”
Janson worked her way through the brackets with a 5-2 tournament record, winning three matches by pin and two by decision.
She started with back-to-back pins over Staley’s Emily Colling (3:18) and Marshfield’s Isabella Whitlock (2:00) before falling to Lafayette Wildwood’s Seraphina Blackmon in the quarterfinals.
Janson came back to pin Eureka’s Faith Ruoff (1:19) before completing the wrestlebacks with a 5-3 decision over Northwest’s Taylor Accardi and an 11-2 major decision over Eldon’s Olivia Chapman to reach the third-place match.
Belton’s Louise Juitt was able to get the edge on Janson for third.
“Kaitlyn has improved so much since last year and it’s showing after every match,” Rodgers said. “Kaitlyn has been the perfect example of hard work turning into success with achieving a career milestone of 75 wins so far in just her third year in the sport. I’m excited to see what else Kaitlyn will accomplish this year and how she will lead this team the rest of the season.”
No other Lady Bulldogs made the medal rounds, but the team accumulated a total of 17 match wins at the even.
Jossie Hopkins (135 pounds) posted a 4-2 record with wins by pin over Odessa’s Madyson White (1:52), Liberty North’s Elora Williams (1:30), Smithville’s Gwen Lewis (4:46) and Northwest’s Kaylyn Dorenkamp (3:18).
“In just her first year in the sport, Jossie has already shown that she’s capable of competing with the best,” Rodgers said. “She stays calm and collected in every match no matter the score and never gives up. Even when trailing, Jossie stays calm and looks for her opportunity to score.”
Hannah Thacker (141) recorded three wins in her five tournament matches, pinning Troy’s Emma Forbes (0:30), Waynesville’s Skye Scott (1:37) and St. Joseph Lafayette’s Mati Womeldorff (3:50).
Janessa Avila (105) won two of four matches, defeating Edwardsville’s Ammarie Garrett (1:29) and Staley’s Nayeli Valles (0:32).
Riley Ostendorf (130) went 2-2 with victories against Southern Boone’s Hope Schweitzer (3:25) and Fulton’s Rylee Caswell (3:13).
Olivia Lowder posted a 1-2 record, pinning Kirksville’s Melody Hicks in 3:36.
Summer Fangers (100), Audrey Decule (125) and Liberty McKenzie (174) each competed for St. Clair, but did not record a win.
“As a coaching staff, it has been awesome to see these girls improve not only from year to year but during the season and tournaments as well,” Rodgers said. “They are eager to learn and listen after each match for what they did right and what they can improve on. They make mid-match adjustments and listen during matches for technique and openings that they can take advantage of.”
The Lady Bulldogs next wrestle Wednesday at Rockwood Summit. Action is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.