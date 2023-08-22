Washington’s three-team softball jamboree at South Point was called off Tuesday due to heat. St. Francis Borgia and Timberland also were scheduled to play.
Union’s boys soccer jamboree at Parkway West Monday also was stopped due to heat.
Washington’s home boys soccer jamboree with Rolla, Waynesville and West Plains Tuesday was called off as well.
Scheduled indoor volleyball jamborees Tuesday remained unaffected.
