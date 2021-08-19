What has a silly name but is taken very seriously by coaches?
If you answered jamboree, give yourself a point.
The annual preseason interscholastic scrimmages are set to start next week for football, soccer, softball and volleyball.
This will be the first chance coaches will have to see their teams in action against other schools without repercussions of wins or losses.
Not all sports have the preseason events. There are no jamborees for cross country, girls golf or boys swimming.
As has been the case in the past, the multischool events will not be the length of an entire game, and rules are relaxed to give coaches the ability to modify for particular situations.
Below are the scheduled jamborees that The Missourian has compiled.
Thursday, Aug. 19
• Rockwood Summit boys soccer — Rockwood Summit, the 2019 Class 3 state champion, will host St. Francis Borgia Regional and Union Thursday in the Fenton area. The event starts with Borgia playing Rockwood Summit in a rematch of last year’s district championship game at 5 p.m. Borgia then plays Union at 5:45 p.m.
The event concludes with Union playing Rockwood Summit at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
This is a big day for both football and softball jamborees with seven events set.
• Borgia softball — The day’s first event will be played at the Borgia turf field between Borgia, Washington and Timberland. It is slated to start at 3:30 p.m.
Borgia will face Washington in the first scrimmage. Washington then plays Timberland and Borgia concludes the event with a scrimmage against Timberland.
Each scrimmage is a maximum of four innings. A half-inning consists of three outs or five runs, whichever comes first. Teams have free substitutions.
There will be no admission fee for the event.
• Seckman softball — Pacific is slated to head to Jefferson County for an event starting at 4 p.m. No further details were available.
• Francis Howell softball — Union plays Lindbergh at 4:30 p.m. Union also will play Francis Howell and Lafayette in the event.
• Borgia football — Borgia will host St. Clair, Warrenton and Washington starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for students.
A maximum of 12 offensive plays by each team will take place in each scrimmage.
In the first round, Borgia plays Warrenton on the south end while Washington takes on St. Clair on the north side. Borgia then plays St. Clair while Washington faces Warrenton.
In the final cycle, Borgia will play Washington, and St. Clair will play Warrenton. Borgia always will be on the south end of the field.
• Rolla football — The Union Wildcats will head down Interstate 44 to Rolla for a four-team event starting at 6:30 p.m. Other schools there are Capital City, Waynesville and Rolla.
• Sullivan football — The Sullivan jamboree with Herculaneum, Salem and St. James is slated to start at 7 p.m.
• Pacific football — Pacific will host Francis Howell North and Lutheran South with festivities starting at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Union volleyball — Union volleyball will host Pacific and Seckman in a three-team volleyball jamboree.
Union will play Seckman at 5 p.m. with Seckman then playing Pacific. The final rotation has Union playing Pacific.
• Waynesville volleyball — Washington will play its annual three-team jamboree in Waynesville at 5 p.m. Rolla also will attend.
• Washington boys soccer — Washington hosts the three-team boys soccer jamboree this season with Waynesville and Rolla traveling. Rolla will play Waynesville in the first scrimmage at 5 p.m. Washington then plays Waynesville at 5:45 p.m., and Washington plays Rolla at 6:30 p.m. Sessions will be 35 minutes. No admission will be charged.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Lafayette volleyball — The final jamboree is set for Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Lafayette High School. Borgia will compete in a three-team jamboree. Marquette is the third team this season.
Borgia and Lafayette played each other in a district championship match last season.