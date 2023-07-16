It’s the scenic route once again for the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 9:25 am
It’s the scenic route once again for the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team.
Post 218 Navy (14-20) fell in the opening round of the Missouri State Tournament Wednesday in Jackson to host Post 158 at Whitey Herzog Stadium, 4-1.
“We played a very clean game against a good Jackson team,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
The host Tribe (11-13-1) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and added another run in the third.
Each team scored once in the sixth.
“We had some breaks not go our way and just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it,” Mallinckrodt said.
Jackson outhit the Navy team Wednesday, 7-6, and made two errors to Washington’s one.
Caleb Matchell went the distance, six innings, for Post 218, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out five.
“Caleb Matchell did everything we could have asked of him on the mound, throwing a complete game,” Mallinckrodt said.
At the plate, Trevor Hinten and Ethan Leesmann both doubled.
Jeremiah Bollmann, Robert Chartrand, Quinton Nowak and Owen Tod each singled once.
Leesmann, Bollmann and Nowak drew walks.
Chartrand scored the run and Hinten had the RBI.
For Jackson, Ryan Turlington pitched the complete game, allowing one run on six hits and three walks. He struck out five.
Carter Shipman logged two hits, a triple and a home run.
Brett Findlay doubled.
Colton Jordan, Ty Forest, Coltyn Cook and Nolan Bartels singled
Jayden McAlister, Shipman and Findlay walked.
Jordan, Bartels and Findlay stole bases.
Shipman scored twice. McAlister and Findlay scored once.
Shipman had two RBIs. Findlay and Forest each drove in one run.
