Doubling their run total from the day before, the Jackson Post 158 Seniors were able to continue their season Tuesday morning.
Jackson (10-9) pushed across 10 runs to defeat Oak Grove Post 379 (16-20), 10-2, in the first elimination game of the Missouri American Legion Baseball Senior State Tournament at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium.
With the win, Post 158 assured itself of at least fourth place in the tournament, advancing to the losers’ bracket semifinals Tuesday night against Sedalia Post 642.
Jackson leaned on pitcher Jacob Saffle to extend the season for at least one more game as Saffle went six innings and allowed two unearned runs on six hits, two hit batters and two walks, striking out 12.
Landon Watkins pitched the seventh inning and closed out the win. He allowed one hit.
Both of the Oak Grove runs came in the top of the fifth inning, after the team was already trailing, 8-2.
Jackson scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Six Jackson batters collected two or more hits as the team totaled 15 knocks.
Watkins was 3-5 at the plate with three singles, a stolen base, two runs scored and three runs batted in.
Lane Vangennip tripled and singled. He also walked, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Saffle doubled twice, scored and drove in two.
Seth Abernathy doubled twice and scored once.
Nolan Hale doubled, singled, stole a base and scored.
Luke Umfleet singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Garrison Brown tripled, scored and drove in two.
Jacob Johnson singled and scored.
Leadoff hitter Jacob Hall set the tone for Oak Grove, going 4-4 with a double, three singles and a run scored.
Sheldon Dean singled twice and drove in a run.
Elijah Wilkinson singled.
Matthew Lindsey and Kaden Kinzel each drew a walk.
Grady Salmon and Brayson Stewart were hit by pitches.
Dean pitched three innings for Post 379. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks, striking out one.
Wilkinson pitched the final three innings, allowing three runs on six hits with one strikeout and one hit batter.
