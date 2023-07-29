Doubling their run total from the day before, the Jackson Post 158 Seniors were able to continue their season Tuesday morning.

Jackson (10-9) pushed across 10 runs to defeat Oak Grove Post 379 (16-20), 10-2, in the first elimination game of the Missouri American Legion Baseball Senior State Tournament at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium.

