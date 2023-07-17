Score another state win for the Tribe.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Score another state win for the Tribe.
The Jackson Post 158 Freshman team (12-13-1) won its way through to the winners’ bracket final of the Missouri American Legion State Tournament Thursday on their home field.
Jackson did so by besting one of the tournament favorites, Festus Post 253 (43-11-2), 5-4, in eight innings.
Festus picked up the game’s first run in the bottom of the second.
Jackson scored a tying run in the top of the fourth before going ahead, 4-1, on a three-run rally in the top of the fifth.
Festus bounced back to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh and send the game to extra innings.
Jackson wasted no time, scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth and then preventing a second Festus comeback in the home half.
Washington Post 218 Red will meet Jackson in the winners’ bracket final Friday at 7 p.m.
Festus moved into the losers’ bracket quarterfinals against Eureka Post 177 early Friday afternoon.
Coltyn Cook posted three hits for Jackson, a triple, a double and a single. He scored and drove in a run.
Cook was also the starting pitcher for Post 158. He tossed five innings and allowed one run on three hits and three walks, striking out six.
Brett Findlay doubled, scored twice and drove in two.
Colton Jordan, Jayden McAllister, Nolan Bartels and Trustin Grojean each singled.
Walks were issued to McAlister, Carter Shipman and Ryan Turlington.
Findlay scored twice. Jordan and McAlister both scored once.
Bartels was the first pitcher out of the bullpen for Post 158. In 1.1 innings, he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk, striking out one.
Shipman pitched 1.2 innings, keeping Festus off the scoreboard while striking out two and allowing one hit and one walk.
Festus rapped out seven hits, starting with a pair of two-hit performances by Brayden Good and Gus Drienen.
Henry Brown and Good both doubled while the other five Post 253 hits went for singles.
Hunter Hoban and Cooper Schilly both singled.
Schilly walked twice. Good, Drienen and Stewart all walked once.
Stewart stole a base.
Hoban, Good, Brown and Drienen all scored once.
Brown was credited with two RBIs and Cole Malusky drove in one.
