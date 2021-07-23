If the Jackson Post 158 Freshman American Legion is looking for a nickname, perhaps Juggernauts would be a proper moniker.
Jackson captured its second consecutive Missouri American Legion state title at that level Sunday, defeating the Washington Post 218 Freshmen at Ballwin Athletic Association, 13-3.
Jackson also won the championship in 2019 at home. Due to COVID-19, there was no 2020 season.
“We were very fortunate to get this opportunity to play this year,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “The boys learned a lot through the season. They don’t mind playing in a game like this but wish the outcome could have been a little closer.”
Post 158 set the tone early against Washington (27-8-1) with five runs in the top of the first and never let up from there.
Jackson, undefeated in the event, added two runs in the second, four in the third and two final runs in the top of the fifth.
Washington, which won three games in two days — not counting a bye — to make the championship, punched back with a three-run rally in the bottom of the third but couldn’t sustain the momentum.
“We won three games in a row after our loss on the first day,” Kopmann said. “We ended up taking on a tough Jackson team that was outstanding. I wasn’t expecting them to be that good. They really hit the ball well and backed us up. Then, they put the ball n the middle, where we weren’t.”
Ethen Holland, who was pulled from Washington’s Saturday win over Eureka to preserve him for Sunday, started and took the loss. He went 1.2 innings, allowing seven runs (one earned) on four hits, two hit batters and one walk. Holland struck out two before leaving the game due to an arm injury.
Kaden Patke got two outs, allowing four runs on six hits. He struck out one.
Ryan Kassebaum closed out the game, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out three.
“Our pitching didn’t hardly walk anybody,” Kopmann said. “They just hit the holes in our defense.”
Garrison Brown pitched the first three innings for Jackson for the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks. Brown struck out three.
Brynson Garcia pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Reagan Kandlbinder had two hits for Post 218.
Justin Mort doubled while Kassebaum and Patke both singled.
Kandlbinder and Kassebaum walked. Both scored along with Mort.
Mort drove in two runs.
“Other than that one rally, we didn’t have an answer for their pitching,” Kopmann said. “They had really good pitchers and they kept us off balance.”
Waylon Hale and Carson McDaniel ended with three hits apiece. McDaniel doubled.
Jaden Glency posted two hits.
Devon Stout, Owen Osborne, Aidan Shaver, Blake Gaebler and Garrison Brown singled.
Stout walked. Shaver twice was hit by pitches.
Stout and Hale stole bases.
Hale scored three runs. Stout and McDaniel each scored twice. Shaver, Glency, Gaebler, Caleb Nenninger, Riley Griggs and Owen Horrell scored once.
McDaniel posted four RBIs. Osborne drove home two. Hale, Shaver, Glency and Brown each plated one run.
The 2021 season marked the 19th for that level in American Legion baseball. It would have been the 20th without the pandemic last year.
Freshman Legion play first started in Missouri in 2002, with Ballwin Post 611 defeating Washington Post 218 for the title in Dutzow.