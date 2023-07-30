Tuesday’s final game was a doozy at the Missouri American Legion Baseball Senior State Tournament Tuesday.
Jackson Post 158 (11-9) battled back from a 6-1 deficit to eliminate Sedalia Post 642 (37-6) in 10 innings, 8-6, at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium.
Sedalia thus ended the tournament in fourth place while Jackson advanced to play in the losers’ bracket finals Wednesday against Festus Post 253 with Washington Post 218 awaiting the winner in the championship round.
Sedalia opened the scoring with three runs in the second and two in the fourth. Both teams then added a tally in the fifth.
Jackson gave itself a chance with a three-run rally in the top of the sixth and then tied things up with two runs in the seventh.
Neither team was able to scratch out a run in the eighth or ninth before Jackson added the deciding runs in the 10th on an RBI double by Jacob Saffle and an RBI single by Carson Birk.
Jackson utilized four pitchers in the contest — Drew Hahs, Lane Vangennip, Aaron Eubanks and Jacob Johnson.
Hahs started on the mound. In 4.1 innings, he allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and four walks with five strikeouts.
Vangennip tossed one shutout inning and allowed two hits.
Eubanks, the pitcher of record for the win, pitched 3.2 innings and struck out two. He allowed two hits and issued four walks.
Johnson earned the save, pitching a shutout inning in the bottom of the 10th. He struck out two and allowed one hit and one walk.
Johnson, Luke Umfleet and Birk each had two hits in the contest for Jackson.
Johnson doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run.
Umfleet singled twice and scored once.
Birk singled twice, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Vangennip singled, walked and scored.
Saffle doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Landon Watkins singled and scored.
Garrison Brown singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Seth Abernathy was hit by a pitch twice, scored once and drove in a run.
For the host Post 642 Travelers, Joshua Bunch went most of the distance on the mound. He pitched 5.2 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and a hit batter.
Joshua Hagle pitched the next 2.1 innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits with six strikeouts and three hit batters.
Owen Caton was next to hit the mound in relief. He recorded one out, but issued two walks though he did not surrender any runs.
Chase Von Holten went 1.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. He was the pitcher of record on Sedalia’s side.
Keaton Frey recorded the final out.
Tanner Damlo, Isaac Nieters, Hagle and Von Holten each collected two hits for Sedalia.
Connor Lynde, Colton Hughes, Bunch, Riley Sanders, Andrew Lazenby and Avyn Burkhart each collected one hit.
A double for Damlo was the team’s only extra-base knock to go with 13 singles.
Elias Washington, Lynde and Lazenby each drew two walks. Sanders, Nieters and Hagle all walked once.
Lazenby and Damlo each stole a base.
Von Holten scored two runs. Hagle, Lazenby, Burkhart and Lynde all scored once.
Damlo and Bunch were credited with two RBIs apiece. Lynde drove in one.
