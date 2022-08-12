Loud noise and big trails of black smoke highlighted Saturday night’s Illinois Tractor Pulling Association event at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
The pulling event took place at the Motor Sports Arena with six classes of tractors and mini-rods hauling the sled down the track.
The six classes were mini-rods, light modified, light super stock, 8,500-pound limited pro stock, 9,500-pound limited pro stock and pro stock.
Zach Jasper was the winner in the eight-vehicle event with a distance of 350.28 feet.
Placing second was TJ Turner at 338.55.
Jay Butson took third and fourth. His pull on Ethanol Express was 324.87 and the American Ethanol pull was 323.00.
Austin Jasper ran fifth at 320.40 while Perry Butson (310.38), Dominic Pecka (302.51) and Lance Schaley (256.91) rounded out the field.
Dylan Frerking won the event on Family Tradition, which went 285.44 feet.
Mike Vandaveer was next at 284.07 while Cauy Blomberg placed third at 277.75.
Rounding out the event were Glenn McMunn (274.91) and Denise Olendorff (256.38).
A total of eight tractors pulled in the Light Super Stock Division. Rusty Clifton won on Night Shift with a distance of 317.43 feet.
Shawn Peetz was next at 305.04. Brian Shramek ended at 289.81 for third.
Fourth went to Jacob Kesler at 285.91 feet. Clark Oltmanns was fifth at 257.44.
Rounding out the field were Mark Kasselbaum (205.53), Andy Buhr (158.43) and Bernie Platz (108.08).
The biggest division on the night with 14 tractors, Esdon Bartling won the title on Ridin’ Dirty at 309.73 feet.
Robert Fuhler was second at 305.62, edging out Wayne Tedder (305.05).
Esdon Bartling grabbed fourth on Possum at 300.95 feet.
Fifth went to Makinzie Trinklein at 300.12.
The next five were Jason Zumbahlen (299.54), Tim McVicker (296.56), Aaron Esker (296.47), Henry Frueh (295.47) and Allen Scheer (294.71).
The rest of the pullers were Brandon Mayer (292.81), Corey Adams (291.33), Nathan Birkner (283.28) and Jason Kleinheider (267.32).
The winner in the eight-tractor class was Jarrod Wortmann at 318.37 feet.
Makinzie Trinklein was second at 311.75.
Rounding out the top five were Garrett Gratza (308.55), Danny Barker (303.90) and Allen Stumpf (303.25).
Russ Becker was sixth at 301.29 feet. Greg Mabrey placed seventh with a haul of 294.15 feet and Joe Thatcher rounded out the field at 281.82 feet.
In the Pro Stock Division, Ken Couch won with a pull of 320.84, edging out Rodney Schnitker (320.70).
Chris Couch was third at 317.16 feet.
The remainder of the field consisted of Dennis Schnitker (296.52), Richard Warren (292.27) and Clarence Kozuszek (289.19).