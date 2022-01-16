Taking advantage of inside height, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights got 30 points from forwards Thursday, defeating St. Clair, 61-29, in the Union Girls Basketball Tournament consolation semifinals.
“We knew we wanted to come out and play really fast,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We let them back into the game. It was nice to start off the second half hot and put them away.”
St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson saw improvement from the team’s Monday loss to top-seeded Southern Boone, 88-29.
“We kept the score a little closer (than our first-round game),” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We had some turnovers here and there. We had a bad third quarter and got outscored, 21-4. That was a big difference.”
Borgia (6-7) will face Ft. Zumwalt North, a 27-26 winner over Sullivan, Saturday for the consolation title. That game tentatively is set for 4 p.m., road conditions permitting with a pending winter storm.
“The goal is to win two out of three games in each of our tournaments,” Houlihan said. “Hopefully, we’ll take home some hardware.”
St. Clair (2-10) takes on Sullivan for seventh place at 2:30 p.m.
“It’s good for the girls to get more game time and more experience,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, the weather lets us get in the game Saturday.”
Borgia got 16 points from 6-0 senior Kaitlyn Patke and 14 from 6-1 junior Celia Gildehaus in the win.
“We really worked the high-low post,” Houlihan said. “Celia Gildehaus keeps getting better each game. This is some of the growth we’re seeing with her.”
Johnson said Patke was a big factor.
“Patke is a great player,” Johnson said. “She put a lot of pressure on us and she got hot in the second quarter. The girls kept fighting. We got within eight in the second quarter and then Patke took over.”
Meanwhile, Houlihan knew that her team had to concentrate on the perimeter.
“They have some pretty good outside shooters,” Houlihan said. “We had to have enough of a lead where any late threes wouldn’t kill us.”
While St. Clair didn’t have the same height, the Lady Bulldogs were able to find positives for the game.
Emma Thompson, a freshman, led the scoring attack with nine points.
“One thing we know this season is that we aren’t going to get any taller,” Johnson said. “We don’t have any girl over 5-7, so we have to do a better job of boxing out. The girls kept playing hard. They just weren’t able to get the ball.”
Borgia pushed out to an early lead and was up after one quarter, 20-12. At the half, Borgia was up, 38-20. The Lady Knights led after three quarters, 59-24.
One positive was that both coaches got to try their full lineups, giving everyone plenty of playing time.
Borgia played all 11 with 10 of them seeing action in at least two quarters.
All nine St. Clair players were in for at least two quarters.
Following Patke and Gildehaus for Borgia was Lexie Meyer, who score eight points.
Audrey Richardson and Natalie Alferman each ended with seven points. Kate Snider scored four points while Elliot Schmelz scored three and Mikayla Weber added two points.
Borgia hit three three-point shots and went 4-4 from the free-throw line.
“Kaitlyn Patke at the top of the press makes it difficult for a lot of teams,” Houlihan said. “We didn’t have much fall early in the game, which was frustrating, but it was nice to see a bunch of kids step up and score tonight.”
After Thompson, Vada Moore was next in the scoring column with five points.
Grace Moore scored four points.
Phoebe Arnold, Sicily Humphrey and Ava Brand each had three points.
Rylea Black added two points.
St. Clair hit three three-point baskets and went 8-9 from the free-throw line.