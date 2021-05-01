When the opportunity arose, the Indians pounced on it.
Pacific (6-7, 3-2) broke a tied game in the top of the sixth inning, scoring twice on an error to defeat Hermann (9-8, 3-2), 5-3, in Four Rivers Conference play.
The game put the Indians on a three-game winning streak, during which Pacific also bested Sullivan and Owensville.
“That was another good win for us,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “(The) last two ball games have been close games, and we have been finding ways to come up with that big hit to get things going and put runs on the board.”
Pacific opened the scoring Friday with one run in the top of the first inning as Weston Kulick drove a hard ground ball up the middle for a single, scoring Ethan Simpson from second.
Hermann scored all three of its runs in the third inning to pull ahead.
The Indians came back to tie it at three with two runs in the fourth on Simpson’s two-RBI single.
The Bearcats committed two errors in the sixth inning, first allowing the first batter, Mason Snider, on base on a throwing error.
After a fielder’s choice, Carter Myers singled to put runners on first and second.
The runners both moved up on a wild pitch before Simpson put the ball in play, and Hermann’s second miscue allowed both runs to score.
“Ethan Simpson ripped a ball up the middle off the pitcher’s leg, and (it) went behind third base, and we were able to score two more runs,” Reed said.
Jayden Mach started on the mound for Pacific. In 3.2 innings, he allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits and three walks to go with six strikeouts.
Stephen Loeffel took over in the fourth inning and was the pitcher of record. In 3.1 innings, he allowed no runs on two hits and one walk, striking out three.
“Jayden did really well for us,” Reed said. “He had a little trouble finding his curveball but gave us some great innings.
“At the plate, Myers led Pacific with two hits, both singles,” Reed said. “Stephen came in and followed up on what Jayden was doing. Both pitched really well today.”
Simpson, Gavin Racer, Kulick, Snider, Matt Reincke and Mach also singled.
Faolin Kreienkamp scored two of the Pacific runs. Myers, Simpson and Ethan Broser each scored once.
Simpson drove in two runs and was hit by a pitch.
Kulick drove in one.
Pacific hosted New Haven Monday in another conference matchup. The Indians go on the road Thursday to play St. James at 4:30 p.m.