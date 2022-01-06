Wrestling in the toughest pool of the Don Fuhrmann Duals, wins were tough to come by for Pacific last Wednesday in Hillsboro.
The Indians fell to the host Hawks, 70-9, Carl Junction, 60-9, and Sikeston, 47-30, in their pool.
Pacific then came through with a win in the semifinals of the 13th-place bracket over Hazelwood West, 42-24. Potosi squeaked by Pacific for 13th place in the final round, 33-30.
Hillsboro went on to win the tournament. Carl Junction, the runner-up from the pool, won the fifth-place bracket.
Sikeston, the third-place team from Pacific’s pool, advanced to the championship match of the ninth-place bracket. However, the final score of Sikeston’s last match with Fox was not reported.
Pacific was handicapped by five open weights in the tournament, awarding each opponent a chance at a free 30 points.
Ethan Flaherty (126 pounds) and Nathaniel Knaff (285) had the most success for the Indians, each winning four matches at the event.
Flaherty won twice by forfeit and twice by pin over Carl Junction’s Dylan Frazier (3:09) and Potosi’s Luke Garland (0:30).
Knaff won twice by forfeit and pinned two opponents — Hillsboro’s Ethan Engel (1:12) and Potosi’s Caleb Land (0:42).
Timothy Link (106) and Blake McKay (220) each earned three wins.
Link was unopposed by Sikeston, Hazelwood West and Potosi, collected 18 points via forfeits.
McKay pinned Sikeston’s Kobe Bryant (1:50) and Hazelwood West’s Xavier Coleman (0:58), as well as earning a 5-1 decision win over Hillsboro’s Wyatt Johnson.
Dominic Calvin notched a 2-3 record, splitting time between 182 and 195 pounds. Both wins came at 195, where he pinned Hazelwood West’s Alexander Grass (1:24) and Potosi’s Crockett Griffin (1:29).
Dylan Stout (138) recorded a pair of wins, wrestling unopposed against Hazelwood West and taking a 10-5 decision victory against Carl Junction’s Kyran Addington.
Warren Fiedler stepped in for Stout at 138 against Potosi, winning by forfeit.
Izach Reeder (152) recorded one win, pinning Sikeston’s Carter Goodman in 3:01.
Cameron Shouse (160) picked up one win by forfeit against Hazelwood West.
Cameron Reece represented Pacific at 170 pounds, but did not record a win.
Pacific will next wrestle Tuesday in a home dual meet against Helias Catholic at 6 p.m.