Pacific set the pace and dared New Haven to keep up in Tuesday night’s Four Rivers Conference battle.
The Indians (3-5, 1-0) won on their home court in the league opener, besting the visiting Shamrocks (2-5, 0-1), 62-32.
Pacific pressed for the full length of the court for the first three quarters of play.
“We thought that we had to come out and really play aggressively on defense, pressure, and if we could do that and speed up to get in transition a lot of good stuff would happen,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “I’m proud of the way the guys played from top to bottom.”
The Indians’ defensive antics led them to a 13-6 lead after one quarter and a 34-18 edge at halftime.
After three periods, Pacific held a 48-24 advantage.
“They established that pace with their press and ideally we don’t play that fast, but our best press break was just to play in transition, really,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Early, we got some stuff out of that, but then as the game went on (not so much). That’s how presses are supposed to work. They just wear you down and get you sped up, and that happened.”
Pacific worked 11 players into the mix in the contest though the team was without two top forwards in senior Quin Blackburn (ankle) and sophomore Parker Linder (illness).
“A lot of guys came in and gave us good energy,” Bradfisch said. “We have so much sickness going on with one big out sick and another one working through his injury to try to get back. I’m so proud of this team for the adversity they’ve faced and working through it.”
Senior Matt Reincke stepped up to lead the way with 16 points, adding six rebounds, two steals and a block.
Jack Meyer also hit double figures for the Indians, scoring 14. Meyer posted seven steals, six rebounds, three assists and one block.
Xavian Cox and Nick Bukowsky netted eight points apiece.
Bukowsky contributed three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Cox tallied two assists, one steal and one rebound.
Joseph Gebel and Gage Clark both recorded six points.
Gebel finished the night with four steals, one rebound and one assist.
Clark posted three rebounds and one assist.
Charles Elmore rounded out the Pacific scoresheet with four points, making one rebound.
CJ Bibb grabbed four rebounds to go along with one steal and one block.
Connor Lampkin notched two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Zach Cowsert was credited with an assist.
Junior Andrew Noelke led the Shamrocks with 15 points.
“I thought he did a pretty good job down there and he’s been getting better every game,” Peirick said. “He probably has the perfect demeanor to play against Pacific because you can’t speed that guy up. He’s always pretty much even-keeled and at his own pace, and that helped him tonight for sure. Every game he gets a little stronger around the rim.”
Jacob Gerdes was next in scoring for New Haven, finishing with five points.
Emmett Panhorst and Luke Strubberg each contributed four points.
Andrew Rethemeyer and Ryan Westermeyer scored two points apiece.
Pacific will play at Union Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch from the Turkey Tournament. Union won the first meeting, 74-54.
“We’ve got a big one Friday,” Bradfisch said. “We did our jobs and started conference play off right. Now, we’ve just got to keep building on it.”
New Haven went to its home court Wednesday to host Bourbon and remains home Friday against St. James for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
