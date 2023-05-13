Pacific’s baseball Indians had a hoot in securing their 19th win of the season Monday.
Pacific (19-8) rolled to a win at Windsor (14-12), 9-5.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 10:04 am
Pacific’s baseball Indians had a hoot in securing their 19th win of the season Monday.
Pacific (19-8) rolled to a win at Windsor (14-12), 9-5.
The Indians outhit the host Owls in the contest, 11-9, gaining multihit performances from Jack Meyer, Mason Snider, Ayden Biedenstein and Xavian Cox.
Pacific scored three runs in the top of the first, but Windsor tied it with one run in the home half and two more in the second.
Pacific again built a three-run lead with three runs in the top of the fourth.
Windsor answered with one run in the home half, but then Pacific pulled away with two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth.
The Owls notched a final tally in the bottom of the seventh.
Cox started on the mound for Pacific, earning a no decision over three innings pitched with two strikeouts and four runs allowed (two earned) on four hits, one walk and one hit batter.
Weston Kulick fired 3.2 innings out of the bullpen to get the win. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks, striking out four.
Ethan Broser came on for the save, getting out of a bases-loaded jam by inducing a pop up in front of the plate on his first and only pitch thrown.
“Xavy was kind of up in the zone and they were hitting all over the place,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “He settled in a bit, then we went with Weston Kulick and he was up, but had his curveball working and was able to work off the change of pace between him and Xavy.”
Meyer’s three singles paced the Pacific offense. He also walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Snider singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Biedenstein and Cox both singled twice and each drove in a run.
Jake Collier doubled, scored and picked up two RBIs.
Trevor Klund singled, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Ethan Simpson walked twice and scored twice.
Broser walked twice and scored once.
Cole Hansmann and Kulick each drove in a run via sacrifice fly.
Adam Streicher started on the bump for Windsor. In four innings pitched, he surrendered six runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Lukas Weiler tossed one inning, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Max Hartmann pitched the last two innings and allowed one run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Clay Scott hit a solo home run for the Owls.
Hartmann tripled and Austin Happel doubled.
Cole Scott, Nate Estopare and Weiler each singled twice.
Pacific is home Tuesday, hosting Northwest at 4:30 p.m. and wraps up the regular season Thursday at Washington.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.