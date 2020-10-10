Getting stronger as the game progressed, the Pacific Indians kept themselves in contention in the Four Rivers Conference soccer race.
Pacific (6-4-2, 3-1) won on the road at Sullivan (2-12-1, 1-2) Tuesday, 3-1.
The Indians scored two goals in the first half to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission and then shut out the Eagles in the second half.
“I wasn’t happy with our level of play in the first half,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We weren’t moving the ball around, panicking with the ball at our feet, sloppy first touch and no urgency to challenge for 50/50 balls. . . . We played much better in the second half. We were able to string passes together and set up many opportunities. Our defense played a lot more solid in the second half as well and we were able to shut down their dangerous forwards.”
Faolin Kreienkamp opened the scoring for the Indians.
“If Faolin becomes more consistent with his touch, he can be a dangerous weapon out on the wing for us,” Knott said.
Drew Schlueter then scored the equalizer for Sullivan.
Cade Bell’s goal late in the first half gave Pacific the lead back before the break.
Gavin Bukowsky added the third goal in the second half, giving the Indians some breathing room.
Conner Bartel, Bukowsky and Jacob Turner were each credited with an assist for Pacific.
Collin Farrell made an assist for the Eagles.
Sullivan goalkeeper Andrew Starr made 10 saves.
The win came 24 hours after an 8-1 home win against St. Clair.
The Indians have two league games remaining, both at home, against Sullivan Oct. 13 and Union Oct. 22. Pacific can be assured of at least a share of the title if it wins both.
“It’s important that we play consistent in both games and play our style from the get-go,” Knott said.
The next game for the Indians comes Monday at home against St. Francis Borgia Regional. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.