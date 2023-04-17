Pacific baseball fans have got their fair share of extra baseball this season.
For the third time, the Indians (10-4, 3-0) went to extra innings this season, winning Thursday on the road at Hermann (9-5, 2-1) in nine innings, 5-4.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacific baseball fans have got their fair share of extra baseball this season.
For the third time, the Indians (10-4, 3-0) went to extra innings this season, winning Thursday on the road at Hermann (9-5, 2-1) in nine innings, 5-4.
“We survived,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Usually, you get one of these scares. That was definitely one of those, but we were able to come out on top.”
Pacific also went to 11 innings in the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament title game against Union and played a 12-inning game with St. Francis Borgia.
Thursday, the Indians jumped out to a two-run lead in the first inning as Colton Kossuth and Ethan Broser reached on singles and then both scored on an error.
Parker Anderson singled home a run in the home half to make it 2-1.
That’s the way the score remained until Hermann tied the game with a leadoff home run from Anderson in the sixth.
Jake Collier’s two-run home run in the top of the eighth gave Pacific its two-run cushion back, but Gavin Moore swatted a two-run homer to answer in the home half and push the game into the ninth.
“Jake hit one in the eighth and put us up right there and their guy smacked one too,” Reed said. “Parker hit one in the sixth and that thing almost went over the road (at Hermann City Park).”
The Indians loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the ninth and got what would be the deciding run on a sacrifice fly from Kossuth, but then had to settle for just one run out of the opportunity.
Xavian Cox worked around a one-out double in the bottom of the ninth to hold off Hermann for the win.
Weston Kulick started on the mound for Pacific and went 6.1 innings. He allowed two runs on six hits and two walks, striking out six.
“Weston was pitching his tail off and did everything he could to keep us in the game,” Reed said. “Their 1-5 hitters can put good swings on the ball. Xavy came in behind him and did a good job also.”
Cox pitched 2.2 innings and struck out two. He allowed two runs on four hits with no walks.
Collier had the big bat for the Indians. In addition to his go-ahead two-run blast in the eighth inning, he ripped a triple.
Mason Snider singled twice.
Trevor Klund, Ethan Simpson, Ayden Biedenstein, Kossuth and Broser each had a single.
Andrew Payne reached on a walk and was hit by a pitch.
Kossuth was hit by a pitch.
Kossuth, Broser, Payne, Collier and Biedenstein each scored once.
Collier and Payne were credited with two runs batted in apiece. Kossuth drove in one.
Payne stole a base.
Anderson not only led Hermann at the plate, but pitched seven innings on the mound. He allowed two unearned runs on six hits and seven strikeouts.
Reese Rehmert pitched two innings out of the bullpen and was the pitcher of record. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Anderson homered and singled twice at the plate. He drove in two runs and scored twice.
Moore added to his two-run home run with a single and a stolen base.
Trace Erfling doubled.
Rane Rehmert, Reese Rehmert, Charlie Tyree and Isaac Leibach each singled.
Rane Rehmert stole a base and tallied one run.
Gavin Hackmann and Tyree drew the only walks issued by Pacific.
Pacific has a rematch with Union Monday at Wildcat Ballpark scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.