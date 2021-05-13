If Monday was a sign of things to come for Pacific baseball, it was a good omen.
Pacific (11-8) won 6-5 on the road at Windsor (17-7), a Class 5 District 2 opponent.
The Indians are scheduled to go back to Windsor for a rematch with the Owls next Monday in the first round of the postseason at 4:15 p.m.
After Windsor scored once in the first inning and twice in the third and Pacific tallied four runs in the third, both teams exchanged runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
“It was a great back-and-forth game,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Jayden Mach went three innings, then Ethan Broser came in to hold, and Weston Kulick came in the seventh with (their 3-4-5 hitters) up and got the save. It was a good win for us.”
With the bases loaded in the third inning, Carter Myers delivered a two-RBI single and then another two runs scored on a Gavin Racer double.
Ethan Simpson doubled, singled, scored a run and drove one in.
Mach singled twice.
Stephen Loeffel drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Jack Meyer was hit by pitches twice, walked and scored. Luke Meyer, Broser, Weston Kulick and Myers each scored a run.
Luke Meyer and Mach were both hit by a pitch.
In three innings pitched, Mach allowed three runs on five hits and two walks.
Broser tossed three innings of relief, surrendering one earned run on two hits and two walks.
In his one inning, Kulick struck out two and allowed no hits and no walks.
Before Pacific returns to Windsor, the Indians played one final regular season game, hosting Northwest Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.