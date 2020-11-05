Three points.
That’s the margin by which the Pacific cross country Indians left Sullivan with the Class 4 District 2 championship Saturday.
The Indians scored 61 points to defeat runners-up Rockwood Summit (64) and Rolla (66). St. Clair (94), Affton (96) and Sullivan (133) rounded out the team standings.
In the girls race, Pacific was fourth with 101 points. Cor Jesu ran away with the division title with 18 points. The Red Knights had the top four individual finishers in the race.
The Pacific boys will run Friday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in the Class 4 championship race, which starts at 11 a.m.
Boys
Rolla’s Nathaniel Pohlsander was the individual winner in 17:18.22.
Pacific was able to get three runners into the top 10, led by Collin Haley in sixth place in 18:30.83 and Ben Brunjes in seventh at 18:33.15.
“They both made up several spots over the last two miles,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “That was huge for us.”
Nick Hunkins (10th, 19:01.21) also would have made the state cut individually.
Joey Gebel was Pacific’s fourth runner to finish, taking 16th place in 19:53.82.
Nolan Gebel sealed the district win by finishing 25th in 20:41.44.
Noah Carrico (27th, 20:50.68) and Luke Wade (34th, 21:49.68) also ran for Pacific.
“Our sixth and seventh guys both ran incredible on the day and managed personal best times,” Perriguey said.
Girls
Frances Luna led the way for Cor Jesu with the top time of 20:04.48.
The Lady Indians did not have any runners finish in the top 15 to qualify for the state race.
“The girls’ race was tough and did not turn out the way we had hoped,” Perriguey said. “We had several girls miss out on being all-district by a few spots. Fortunately, most of them are underclassmen and will be back next year.”
Amber Graf (23:11.54), Carly Vaughn (23:17.1) and Riley Vaughn (23:20.76) all finished together for the Lady Indians in 17th, 18th and 19th place.
Lauren Jackson (23:39.07) and Katie Prada (23:41.33) later crossed the finish line together in 23rd and 24th place.
Jaylynn Miller (31st, 25:07.93) and Jenna Anding (42nd, 26:35.59) also ran for Pacific.