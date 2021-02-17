Pacific remains the team to beat in the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball championship race.
The Indians (15-6, 4-0) remain unbeaten in league play after Friday’s road win at Sullivan (8-9, 3-1), 56-42.
Pacific led, 14-9, after one quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 43-30 at the end of the third period.
The win gives Pacific a one-game lead over Sullivan and a 1.5-game lead over Union in the standings.
Four players achieved double-digit scoring in the contest — Don’TA Harris (13 points), Gavin Bukowsky (12), Gavin Racer (12) and Quin Blackburn (10).
Devin Casey added five points and Jacob Sauvage four.
Blackburn and Harris each made eight rebounds. Sauvage added six rebounds, Racer four, Bukowsky three, Casey three and Carter Myers one.
Sauvage led in assists with seven. Harris made four assists. Bukowsky and Racer were credited with two assists apiece. Blackburn, Casey and Myers each made one assist.
Blackburn made two steals. Bukowsky and Sauvage each stole one.
Sauvage made three blocks. Racer and Blackburn both blocked two.
Dillon Farrell led Sullivan with 11 points.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Kyle Lewis (seven points), Owen Farrell (five), Jordan Woodcock (five), Gabe Dace (four), Charlie Lohden (three), Noah Stegeman (three), Luke Todd (three) and Blaine Sappington (one).
Pacific has three league games remaining on the schedule, the next one being a home contest Friday against St. Clair at 7 p.m.