Pacific senior center Quin Blackburn provided a robust double-double Tuesday to help the Indians to a home boys basketball win.
Blackburn scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds during a 62-43 win for Pacific (6-13) over visiting Affton (8-12) Tuesday.
Pacific carried quarterly leads of 20-13 after one period, 29-21 at the half and 48-28 to end the third quarter.
“We got off of to a good start against Affton and did a good job of guarding the three-point line,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We forced them to shoot 1-for-26 from deep and did a good job of winning the rebounding battle, 62-43.”
In addition to his double figures in scoring and rebounding, Blackburn recorded four assists and four blocks.
Jack Meyer poured in 17 points along with grabbing six rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Matt Reincke tallied eight points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Joey Gebel notched three points, one assist and one steal.
Trey Bibb, Gage Clark, Parker Linder and Xavian Cox rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Linder grabbed four rebounds and made three assists.
Cox finished with three rebounds and three assists.
CJ Bibb, Trey Bibb, Nick Bukowsky and Clark each pulled down one rebounds.
Bukowsky passed for three assists. Clark had one assist.
For Affton, Sean LaRose’s 23 points were the team high.
Keith Watson picked up a double-double for the Cougars with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Carter Kimmel, Jack Laue, Dino Novalic and Jeremiah Williams each contributed two points for Affton.
Pacific went on the road to Newburg Thursday and to St. James for a Four Rivers Conference matchup Friday. The Indians host St. Clair Tuesday at 7 p.m.