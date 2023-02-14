Senior night came down to the wire at Pacific.
The Indians (9-13, 3-1) were able to withstand a last-second missed shot from St. Clair (8-12, 1-3) for a 47-46 win Tuesday in Four Rivers Conference play.
The win moves Pacific into a tie with Hermann (3-1) for second in the conference championship race behind Union (4-0), which knocked off the Bearcats Tuesday.
“I knew coming in it was going to be tough, but I didn’t know it was going to come right down to the very last shot,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “I’m just proud of our guys to hang in there and get that basket late after (Jordan Rodrigue) hit that three in the corner. We just battled tonight and you have to do that in conference, whether you’re at home or on the road. I’m proud of our guys for sticking with it.”
Pacific led the bulk of the contest, starting with a 13-10 first quarter and then taking a 29-24 lead into halftime.
After three quarters, the Indians remained in front, 38-37. Pacific led by just one or two possessions for the majority of the second half, but managed to stay in front all the way up to the 1:02 mark when Rodrigue’s three from the corner gave St. Clair its first and only lead of the night, 46-45.
“I thought our kids fought every second of the game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I thought we competed and we battled. We just came up one play short. I loved our fight. Our kids are super coachable right now. They’re listening to us and doing what we want them to do. We just came up on the wrong side of it tonight.”
Pacific answered immediately on the other end with a quick two from senior Matt Reincke.
“I’m so happy for him,” Bradfisch said. “He’s been our captain for the past two years and there’s a reason for it. He leads both on the court and off. He’s shown so many guys the blueprint of how to do things the right way and how to play. When he was on the bench and Parker Linder was out there playing for us, (Reincke) was cheering for us as loud as he would be if he was on the court. He’s a total team player and the best teammate we could have.”
That proved to be the final points of the game. St. Clair worked the ball to its leading scorer, Isaac Nunez, at the high post for a potential go ahead shot in the final 10 seconds, but Pacific’s 6-8 senior center Quin Blackburn was able to disrupt the shot for his fourth block of the night.
“He’s been so good in his four years of just being straight up and altering shots without fouling,” Bradfisch said. “That’s tough to teach. He’s got a great instinct when it comes to that and he really helps us guard a wider perimeter. Nunez is one of the best players at the high post I’ve seen in a long time. His ability to hit that mid-range, he hit some tough ones tonight.”
A quick foul and a missed free throw gave the Bulldogs a second chance with only three seconds to go. The Bulldogs again looked to Rodrigue to try to retake the lead at the buzzer, but his contested shot while driving laterally across the top of the key went off the iron and out.
“We ran some good offense and got some good shots,” Isgrig said. “We couldn’t have had more than three or four, maybe five turnovers in the game. We made some big shots. We just had to get that one defensive stop at the end of the game and we didn’t get it.”
With 13 points, Blackburn was Pacific’s top scorer on the night. He added 10 rebounds to make it a double-double along with his five assists and four blocks. He recorded two blocks in the opening minute of play.
Reincke finished with 12 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Jack Meyer posted 11 points, including three triples in the second quarter. He also recorded five rebounds, three assists and one block.
“He was hot from three,” Bradfisch said. “He’s getting better and better. He’s getting better looks with Quin there and I think he’s played really well the second half of the season.”
Parker Linder contributed six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Joey Gebel scored four points with one rebound and one steal.
Xavian Cox tallied one point and one assist.
Nick Bukowsky passed for six assists, adding three rebounds, one steal and one block.
For St. Clair, Nunez posted 17 points with four steals, two rebounds and two assists.
Rodrigue netted 12 points with four assists and three rebounds.
Carter Short recorded 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist.
“Isaac is steady for us every night and does so much for us,” Isgrig said. “So does Jordan and then Carter battled a 6-8 kid tonight. Carter went toe-to-toe with him all night, one of the best players in the conference.”
Alex Marler added four points with two assists and one rebound.
Hayden Johnson put through a triple to finish with three points in addition to three assists, three steals and one rebound.
League play continues Friday with Pacific hosting Owensville and St. Clair playing on the road at Union. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.