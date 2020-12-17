There was no lack of excitement in Pacific Friday.
There were buzzer beaters, go-ahead threes and an overtime period as the Indians (3-2) defeated Rolla (1-1), 54-50.
Rolla led for the early part of the game, 12-11 after one quarter and 24-19 at halftime.
Pacific surged forward in the third quarter to tie things up, 36-36, to start the fourth period.
Pacific was about to close out the win in regulation before a wild Rolla three-point shot at the buzzer found its way through the net. The shot went off the backboard and then the rim and then the backboard again before dropping through to tie things back up at 46-46.
With things remaining tied into the final seconds of the extra period, Pacific senior Gavin Bukowsky delivered the go-ahead three, leaving Rolla with just three seconds left.
Don’TA Harris led Pacific with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Also scoring for the Indians were Devin Casey (nine points), Bukowsky (eight), Gavin Racer (eight), Quin Blackburn (six) and Jacob Sauvage (five).
Next in rebounds were Blackburn with seven and Racer with five. Bukowsky, Casey, Jack Meyer and Sauvage each ended with two rebounds. Nick Iliff added one rebound.
Sauvage passed out five assists. Casey and Harris each made three assists. Blackburn, Bukowsky and Racer finished with one assist apiece.
Sauvage grabbed one steal.
Blackburn blocked three shots. Harris and Racer each blocked one.
Pacific opened Four Rivers Conference play at Union Tuesday and next plays at home Friday, hosting New Haven at 7 p.m.