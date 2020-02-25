The Indians doubled their existing lead in the fourth quarter.
That helped Pacific (10-13, 3-3) win by eight, 59-51, at St. Clair (11-11, 2-4) Tuesday in Four Rivers Conference play.
Scoring in the game went back and forth with 11 lead changes in the first half. Neither team led by more than six points until the final minute.
The teams ended the first period in a 13-13 tie. Pacific carried a 29-26 halftime advantage and ended the third quarter still ahead, 40-36.
“We’re probably pretty even if you look at records and who we’ve beaten this year,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “Coming on their home floor, that’s a good win.”
Pacific shot 48 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from three-point range. Comparatively, St. Clair shot 33.3 percent from the floor and 22.2 percent on three-point tries.
“The difference in the game was they had some kids hit some shots early in the game and we struggled from the outside tonight,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We let them dictate the game when we were on defense and gave up too many shots around the basket late.”
Pacific freshman Quin Blackburn’s first career double-double resulted in team highs for the Indians in scoring (15 points) and rebounds (10). He also turned in three assists, two steals and five blocks.
“Quin Blackburn probably had his best game of the year,” VanLeer said. “He had blocks and rebounds and did some other nice things, made some good passes.”
Don’TA Harris added 10 points. Devin Casey and Dylan Myers both scored nine. Gavin Racer added seven points, Carter Myers six and Jack Meyer three.
Dylan Myers made seven rebounds, Harris five, Racer four, Casey three, Carter Myers two and Jack Meyer one.
Harris made five assists. Dylan Myers ended with three assists. Casey, Meyer and Carter Myers all contributed two assists and Racer one.
Harris grabbed three steals. Carter Myers stole two and Casey one.
Calvin Henry paced the Bulldogs with 16 points.
Justin Hoffman and Dayton Turner ended with 10 points apiece.
Chase Walters scored eight points, Zach Browne four and Johnny Kindel three.
Walters led in rebounds with 12.
Turner grabbed seven rebounds, Hoffman six, Henry four and Nick Dierking three. Browne, Wes Hinson and Kindel all finished with two rebounds apiece.
Henry, Hinson, Hoffman and Turner each passed out two assists. Browne, Kindel and Walters contributed one assist each.
Walters, Hoffman and Henry all made two steals. Hinson stole one.
Pacific went to Northwest Wednesday and concluded the regular season Friday at Owensville. The Indians are next slated to compete in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Westminster Christian Academy, starting Feb. 29.
St. Clair hosted Windsor Wednesday and Union Friday. The Bulldogs conclude the regular season on the road at Salem this coming Tuesday at 7 p.m.