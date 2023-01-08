The Indians were able to cruise through Thursday’s matchup and into the consolation final at the Owensville boys basketball tournament.
The Indians were able to cruise through Thursday’s matchup and into the consolation final at the Owensville boys basketball tournament.
Pacific (4-8) defeated the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights’ JV squad, 69-49, in the second round of the event.
The varsity Blue Knights defeated Owensville, 63-56, in the other consolation semifinal Thursday.
That sets up a rematch Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation final. In a prior meeting at Pacific Dec. 5, the varsity Blue Knights defeated the Indians, 66-53.
However, at the time the Indians were without key senior forward Quin Blackburn, who has returned to the lineup at the tournament.
Jack Meyer paced Pacific with 26 points in Thursday’s contest.
Matthew Reincke was next for the Indians with 14 points.
Blackburn added 13 points to the scoring total.
Xavian Cox netted six points and Parker Linder scored four.
Gage Clark and Trey Bibb contributed two points apiece.
Gavin Kimberlin netted 14 points to lead the JV Blue Knights.
Other scorers included Michael Leine (seven points), James Collins (six), Josiah Bradford (six), Brody Seth (six), Jacob Anderson (four), Noble Hollinger (three) and Wyatt Lineman (three).
The Blue Knights’ JV will play the host Dutchmen for seventh place Friday at 4 p.m., immediately followed by the consolation game.
The third-place game at 7 p.m. will pit St. Clair against Cuba. Union and Steelville play for the tournament title at 8:30 p.m.
