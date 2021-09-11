They’ll see each other in the final round again.
One year after playing for the championship at the Pacific soccer tournament, the Indians (3-2) and Union (3-2) will meet for the consolation trophy Saturday at 9 a.m.
Pacific worked its way to the consolation final with a 1-0 victory Thursday against De Soto (0-3), on the heels of an 8-0 loss to Fox in Tuesday’s opening round.
Trevor Klund scored the deciding goal for the Indians against De Soto Thursday in the 76th minute on an assist from Ethan Flaherty, breaking a scoreless tie just before the end of regulation.
That victory means the Four Rivers Conference rival Indians and Wildcats will play three times for a second year in a row.
In 2020, the teams traded 1-0 overtime wins in the first two meetings, and Union edged the Indians, 3-2, in the rubber match.
Tuesday, the Fox Warriors tallied two goals in the first half before breaking loose for six more scores in the second period, punching their ticket to the semifinals.
“(We) had a tough night in the opening round of the Pacific Tournament, losing 8-0 to a talented Class 4 program in Fox,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “(We) held them to 0-2 and played good soccer going into the second half but eventually got outclassed in our defensive third. We currently don’t have a full squad right now with four starters out, which hurt.”
Fox goalkeeper Drew Harris notched four saves to shut out the tournament hosts.
Carter Jackson led the scoring with a hat trick, adding one assist.
Dominic Arbini, Nadir Brkic, Nathan Heilich, Kevin Omerovic and Gus Schoenberg each added a goal.
Jonathan Schneider made three assists.
Owen Jost, Tony Moreno, Foster Wheeler and Heilich recorded one assist apiece.