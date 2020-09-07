Scoring twice in each game, the Pacific soccer Indians posted a 0-1-1 record in the first two games of the season at the Seckman Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.
Fox (1-0) edged Pacific in the first game Tuesday, 3-2. The Indians then tied North County (0-0-2) Wednesday, 2-2.
Fox
Pacific scored once in each half, but Fox gained a goal in the first half and two in the second.
“I felt we dictated the pace of play the entire first half,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We did a good job of possessing the ball and creating opportunities. Jacob Sauvage and (Cade) Bell helped to establish our opportunities. With that being said, we left too many opportunities out on the field in that first half. I felt we should have been up by several goals realistically.”
Gavin Bukowsky and Jacob Sauvage both scored for the Indians.
Bell made an assist.
“We were able to take the lead less than 20 seconds in,” Knott said. “Off the kickoff, Cade Bell sent a long ball into the goal box where Gavin Bukowsky used his speed to meet and earn a penalty kick. Gavin’s speed up top is going to be a game changer for us this year if we can utilize it effectively.”
Goalkeeper Jared Hootman turned in three saves.
Fox’s goals came from Austin Maddox, Daniel Lorenzo and Austin Burch.
Lorenzo, Mitchell Westbrock and Ethan Latic each scored an assist.
Westbrock, the team’s keeper, made five saves in 75 minutes.
Chase Blumer filled in for Westbrock for five minutes and was 1-1 in save chances.
North County
Pacific led, 1-0, at halftime, but trailed 2-1 late in the game.
Bukowsky’s goal with 2:17 left on the clock tied things back up.
“Flaherty played a nice chip just over the finger tips of the keeper and Gavin Bukowsy was there to drive it home,” Knott said.
Bell scored the other Pacific goal.
“Once again we came out strong and really dominated the first half,” Knott said. “Our first goal came off a set piece. Cade Bell hit a rope about 40 yards out that wrapped around their defense and in. It was an impressive finish.”
Ethan Flaherty contributed with an assist.
Hootman made 14 saves.
“They took the lead on a fluke goal,” Knott said of North County’s second score. “Their guy shot it on goal from about 35 yards out and Jared Hootman just misplayed it. I’ve felt he’s played solid for us these first two games and made some great saves. This was really his only mistake.”
Pacific concluded the four-team round robin event Friday by playing the host team after The Missourian’s print deadline. The Indians will host their own tournament next week.
The annual Pacific Tournament is scheduled to run Sept. 8-11. More details will be announced next week.