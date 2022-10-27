A pair of seniors made some of the biggest plays to give Pacific football its first win of the season on senior night.
Pacific (1-8, 1-5) wrapped up both Four Rivers Conference play and the regular season schedule Friday in a 29-12 Week 9 victory over visiting St. James (2-7, 0-6).
“I was pleased with the way our kids played,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “I feel like our kids have played hard and been resilient all season and been great teammates, so it was nice to see them finally break through.”
The win comes as a culmination of improving outcomes throughout an 0-8 start to the season for the Indians, including a one-score loss to then 7-1 Hermann the week before.
Seniors Izach Reeder and Weston Kulick made interceptions at key moments in the first half to help the Indians take a 14-6 lead into halftime.
After St. James scored to cut the Pacific lead to 7-6 midway through the second quarter, the Tigers stole away a possession from the Indians with an onside kick. However, Reeder’s interception on a deep throw early in the drive stole it back.
After pushing across midfield, the Indians then had to punt late in the second quarter, but a diving interception by Kulick gave Pacific the ball back just outside the red zone, setting up for freshman Colton Kossuth’s 16-yard touchdown run just before the half.
It was just one of multiple big plays for Kulick in the game. He also caught a seven-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and came up with a 30-yard first down catch on the Indians’ final scoring drive in the fourth period.
“I can’t tell you what a great job Weston has done this year,” Day said. “We started off thinking he would be a pretty good defensive player for us and maybe our third or fourth receiver. He has just continued to get better and make big plays for us. He’s been so steady and then he’s a great blocker. The big load option we scored on early in the second half, he did a great job of pinning their apex, which allowed us to get the corner.”
Sophomore Trey Kulick got in on the turnover action as well with an interception in the fourth quarter.
A fumble recovery by junior Arion Echols fully sealed the win.
Statistics
Kossuth ran for two more scores in the second half, including breaking free on a 42-yard run in the opening minute of the third quarter.
That capped off a 207-yard rushing performance for Kossuth on 37 carries. He also caught two passes for six yards.
Quarterback Seth Stack was 14-23 passing for 145 yards and a score. He ran nine times for 22 yards.
Weston Kulick led the receiving corps with eight catches for 95 yards and a score.
Jaden Thomas made two catches for 25 yards.
Reeder grabbed two passes for 19 yards and caught a successful two-point conversion pass from Stack.
Raidon Fowler carried twice for one yard.
Patrick Eversmeyer was in on a team-leading 13 tackles.
Ian Sizemore was in on eight stops.
Reeder made seven tackles.
Other tacklers included Echols (five), Thomas (five), Nathaniel Knaff (four), Nick Wedemeier (three), Weston Kulick (three), Fowler (two), Trey Kulick (two), Malachi Wells (two), Aiden Dickey (one), Cade Martin (one), Stack (one) and Kossuth (one).
Week 10
Pacific finishes the regular season as the No. 7 seed in Class 4 District 2.
The Indians are playing on the road in the first round of the postseason at No. 2 Rockwood Summit (8-1).
Though online records are incomplete, the schools have not met in football going back at least 20 years.
The Indians and the Falcons do not share a common opponent this season.
Summit’s lone loss came all the way back in Week 2 against Marquette, 14-2.
The Falcons own wins over Webster Groves, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Lindbergh, McCluer, Oakville, McCluer North and Parkway West.
Summit’s latest victory in Week 9 saw them slip by Parkway West, 22-21, on a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Summit’s junior quarterback Grant Gibson is a pocket passer who has not adding positive yardage in the running game this season. He is 127-199 passing for 1,642 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Gibson has been intercepted by opposing defenses just three times.
The Falcons signal caller is spoiled for choice in the passing game with four different receivers going over 200 yards.
The top two targets have been juniors Tyler Metz (390 yards, two touchdowns) and Samuel Vu (363 yards, five touchdowns).
Junior Elijah Stevens is the top option in the running game, toting the rock for 778 yards and 13 scores on the season.
Look for Stevens to also catch the ball out of the backfield. He’s caught 20 passes for 256 yards and seven scores.
The winner between the Falcons and Indians will play in Week 11 against either the district’s No. 3 seed, Union (9-0), or No. 6 seed, Affton (3-6).
In the other half of the bracket, top-seeded St. Mary’s (7-2) holds a first round bye.
The Dragons will host a Week 11 game against either No. 4 Gateway (4-5) or No. 5 Windsor (4-5).
Box Score
STJ - 0+6+6+0=12
PAC - 7+7+7+8=29
First Quarter
PAC - Weston Kulick 7 pass from Seth Stack (Colton Kossuth kick), 1:09
Second Quarter
STJ - Ryan Spurgeon 78 pass from Cooper Harlan (run failed), 5:02
PAC - Kossuth 16 run (Kossuth kick), 0:21
Third Quarter
PAC - Kossuth 42 run (Kossuth kick), 11:02
STJ - Cody Wilfong 40 run (run failed),8:35
Fourth Quarter
PAC - Kossuth 3 run (Izach Reeder pass from Seth Stack), 2:01