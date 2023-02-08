Indians tame St. James FRC game
By Arron Hustead
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 7:56 pm
Despite playing on the road Friday night, the Pacific boys basketball Indians were able to improve to 2-1 in Four Rivers Conference play.
Pacific (8-13 overall) won at St. James (5-14, 1-2), 52-40.
The Indians came out on top of a stingy defensive battle in the first quarter, 8-4, and held a slim halftime lead of 20-19.
Pacific opened things up in the third quarter, scoring 20 points and taking a 40-27 edge into the final eight minutes.
“We struggled in the second quarter, handling St. James’ pressure and had several turnovers,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “In the second half, we were able to take care of the basketball and control the rebound battle to finish with a win.”
Jack Meyer scored 21 points to lead the Indians on offense, knocking through five triples in the contest.
Meyer also collected four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Quin Blackburn posted 19 points with eight rebounds, four blocked shots and one assist.
Xavian Cox tallied 11 points with two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Joey Gebel rounded out the scoring with one point. He also contributed two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Matt Reincke was held off the scoresheet, but recorded 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Nick Bukowsky was credited with four assists and two rebounds.
Parker Linder grabbed two rebounds.
“We were really proud of our guys effort on the road to be able to pull out the conference win,” Bradfisch said.
St. James received 16 points from Peyton Gruver.
Tate Gruver also hit double digits with 10 points.
Silas Redburn closed with seven points, Blake Redburn added five and Cooper Harlan had two points.
Pacific hosts St. Clair Tuesday at 7 p.m.
