Only the champions were able to get one over on the Pacific basketball Indians at the Owensville Tournament.
Pacific (7-3) ended the tournament Saturday in third place with a 54-46 win against Steelville (4-5). In Friday’s semifinals, the eventual tournament champions, Jefferson City (4-8), defeated Pacific, 57-49.
“It’s tough when you have expectations of playing in the championship game and come up short,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “I was proud of our guys, being able to turn the page and move on to the next one against a tough Steelville team.”
Steelville
Pacific not only showed up Saturday ready to put the previous night behind them, but came out of the gates strong to the tune of a 20-6 lead after one quarter.
“We did a good job on the glass of limiting them to one-and-dones,” Bradfisch said. “That was something we really wanted to focus on after the night before.”
Don’TA Harris, a first-team all-tournament selection, notched 17 points to lead Pacific, with teammate Gavin Racer hot on his heels with 16 points.
Quin Blackburn added nine points, followed by Jacob Sauvage with four. Gavin Bukowsky, Devin Casey, Nick Iliff and Jack Meyer all chipped in two points apiece.
Meyer was the recipient of the Sixth Man Award on the all-tournament team.
Blackburn, Harris and Racer each grabbed nine rebounds. Sauvage pulled down five rebounds, Iliff three and Meyer one.
Bukowsky passed out five assists, Sauvage four and Harris one.
Sauvage and Bukowsky came away with two steals apiece. Harris and Racer both stole one.
Harris and Sauvage each recorded a block.
Landon Mabe (18 points) and Chase Cottrell (16) were the leading scorers for Steelville.
Johnny Brice (four points), Jacob Franz (three), Mason Lorraine (three) and Connor Diaz (two) also scored.
Jefferson City
Jefferson City opened the semifinal game on a 10-0 run.
Pacific was able to adjust and end the quarter on an 11-4 run of its own, making it 15-11 Jays to end the period.
“Their press was really getting to us,” Bradfisch said. “After those adjustments, we had some guys flashing to the middle and cut that lead to 15-11.”
The second quarter was where Jefferson City did the most damage, outscoring Pacific 15-4 and going into the half with a 30-15 lead.
Pacific tallied more points than the Jays in each of the last two periods, but remained behind, 43-30, at the end of the third quarter.
Bradfisch said Jefferson City won the rebounding battle in the first half, but Pacific did a better job on the glass in the second half and ended up tying in rebounds with 34 apiece.
“They were sending three-four guys there and we just could not keep them off the glass,” Bradfisch said. “We made a good job of it in the second half.”
Harris led in the rebounding pursuit as well as scoring, ending with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. He also recorded one steal and one assist.
Bukowsky posted 12 points with five assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block.
Racer recorded six points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block.
Casey notched five points, two assists and two rebounds.
Sauvage added two points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
Blackburn finished with two points and five rebounds.
Meyer netted two points, adding one rebound and one assist.
Iliff scored two points with one rebound.
Sterling Desha’s 25 points for the Jays led all scorers.
Michael Onunkwor and Kevion Pendelton both added eight points. Also scoring were Quinn Walker (six), Parker Gourley (three), Koby Sands (three), Cole Heller (two) and Nathan Hudnell (two).
Pacific hosted Fox Tuesday. The Indians then host Northwest Friday at 7 p.m.