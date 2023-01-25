The Pacific boys wrestling Indians recorded wins in triplicate Thursday.
Pacific swept the field in a quad meet at Priory with a 72-6 win over Orchard Farm, a 66-15 victory over Priory and a 40-38 win against Windsor.
“As a team we are starting to put things together,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Really liked the way we battled all night. Went into the evening knowing that our dual with Windsor was going to come down to the wire. It was a matter of winning with bonus and limiting theirs. That is exactly what happened in most matches.”
Timothy Link (113 pounds), Tyler Blake (132), Lucas Tennyson (150), Austin Tennyson (165), Blake McKay (215) and Nathaniel Knaff (285) all went undefeated on the night for Pacific.
Mason Link (106), Noah Skillington (138), Mason Lucas (157), Cameron Shouse (165/175) and Israel Guenzler (190) each won two of their three bouts.
Timothy Link pinned Orchard Farm’s Russell Dunkmann (2:33), Priory’s Jack Pecoraro (3:40) and Windsor’s Max Coerver (3:29).
“Tim Link took care of business at 113 and picked up the fall,” Knott said. “He is wrestling well and adjusting to the weight now that the two pound allowance is in.”
Blake topped Orchard Farm’s Tyler Farrell (1:33) and Priory’s Gabe Dunaway (0:28) and took a forfeit win over Windsor.
Lucas Tennyson pinned Priory’s Sam Kingston (0:47) and Windsor’s Brian Schenck (1:06). He was unopposed in the Orchard Farm dual.
“He once again did his job of beating the guys he is supposed to,” Knott said. “He is becoming hard to stop once he gets to the top position.”
Austin Tennyson took forfeit wins over Orchard Farm and Priory. He did not compete against Windsor.
McKay pinned Priory’s Jack Carr (1:57) and Windsor’s Anthony Najaar (0:37). He was unopposed by Orchard Farm.
“Blake McKay picked up the quick fall at 215 against Windsor,” Knott said. “I was hoping for him to wrestle their starter who caught us on Saturday when we had a big lead. Instead, they put in their backup. Blake did what we needed him to do.”
Knaff earned a 10-2 major decision win over Windsor’s Clay Scott. He did not have an opponent in either of the other two duals.
“Nathaniel Knaff was one of our guys who really stepped up,” Knott said. “He’s been battling an injury since conference. (He is) still not 100 percent, but knew he needed to step up for the team. Their guy, Clay Scott, is by no means an easy win and he’s a big boy. Knaff dominated from the start and picked up a much-needed major decision. That’s a lot of courage on his end.”
Mason Link claimed forfeit wins over Orchard Farm and Priory. He lost a 10-8 decision to Windsor’s Ethan Anders.
“The meet came down to 106,” Knott said. “Our 89-pound Mason Link is a fighter and has been throwing caution to the wind all year. He went out against a bigger opponent and was able to keep the match to a decision which secured us the victory. This was a back-and-forth affair and he lost a close decision. I truly feel the Windsor kid will be the key to us sneaking Mason on to the state tournament.”
Skillington won by forfeit against Orchard Farm and Windsor. He was pinned by Priory’s Aaron Parasch (3:10).
Mason Lucas pinned Priory’s Alex Nania (4:50) and won by forfeit over Orchard Farm. Windsor’s Cameron Busch scored a pin on him in 4:34.
“At 157, I felt we left one on the table,” Knott said. “Cameron Busch is a returning state qualifier but a guy that I know Mason Lucas can wrestle with. We were winning heading into the third. Mason gave up a late takedown in the second and a reversal in the third that changed the entire momentum in the match.”
Shouse wrestled twice at 175 pounds, winning by forfeit over Orchard Farm, but falling in a 7-5 decision to Priory’s Buddy Essen. Against Windsor, Shouse moved to 165 pounds and pinned Tommy Broderick in 32 seconds.
“Cameron Shouse got us a much needed fall at 165,” Knott said. “He has been battling all year and its great to see him get some success.”
Guenzler took a pair of forfeit victories against Orchard Farm and Priory. He was pinned by Windsor’s Colin Carter (1:10).
Caden Browning (126) pinned Priory’s Huck Simmons (2:46), but was pinned by Windsor’s Luke Patterson (5:20).
“(The match at) 126 was the match of the dual,” Knott said of facing Windsor. “Caden wrestled well and controlled the first two periods with two great takedowns. In the third, they took top and caught us in a cradle to pick up the fall. Patterson is a returning qualifier and a guy who has had a lot of good results this season. This will be a guy we beat by the end of the season. Caden will learn from this and be better in the long run.”
Billy McFerrin took the 126-pound match for Pacific against Orchard Farm and was pinned by Reed Statler (1:17).
Brock Webb (120) won by forfeit against Priory. He was pinned by Orchard Farm’s Liam Borgsmiller (0:25) and lost a 16-1 technical fall against Windsor’s Brayden Belding.
“Our freshman Brock Webb stepped in at 120 and wrestled one of their best guys in Brayden Belding,” Knott said. “Though he gave up the tech-fall, he refused to give up the extra point team wise and battled to the end. Love the fight in him and his attitude to battle a much better wrestler.”
The Indians were open at 144 pounds, resulting in a double forfeit against Orchard Farm and forfeit losses to Priory’s Ryan Willard and Windsor’s Nick Baer.
Shouse’s move to 165 for the Windsor match left the Indians open at 175 where Brice Henry claimed a forfeit victory for the Owls.
Pacific is wrestling at its home tournament Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.