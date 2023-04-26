One run separated the Pacific Indians and Harrisburg Bulldogs in both games Saturday.
The Indians (12-7) came out on the losing side in both outings as Harrisburg (11-3) notched a 5-4 win in the first game and a 6-5 win in the rematch.
First game
Harrisburg posted four runs in the first inning, but Pacific erased the deficit all at once in the top of the third inning with a four-run rally.
The Bulldogs pushed across the deciding run in the bottom of the fifth.
Jake Collier pitched the first three innings for Pacific. He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Xavian Cox pitched three innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Pacific tallied five hits, the biggest of which was a Mason Snider double.
Ethan Simpson singled and drove in two runs.
Trevor Klund, Colton Kossuth and Ethan Broser each singled.
Andrew Payne, Matt Reincke, Klund and Broser each scored.
Payne and Collier were both credited with an RBI.
Reincke drew a walk.
Payne was hit by the pitch twice.
Kossuth stole a base.
Second game
The Indians had their bats working better in the second game, collecting 11 hits.
Harrisburg still took the early lead with one run in the first frame.
Pacific scored twice in the top of the third, but the Bulldogs came back with three runs in the home half.
Harrisburg scored two more runs in the fourth to make it a 6-2 game.
Pacific tallied two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth, but could not get the tying run in.
Kossuth doubled, singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Collier doubled, singled and scored.
Broser singled twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Conner Mooney singled, hit a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs.
Simpson and Snider each singled and picked up an RBI. Snider was hit by a pitch.
Ayden Biedenstein singled.
Cole Hansmann walked and scored.
Bennett Parker pitched all six innings for the Indians. He allowed six runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk, striking out five.
Pacific had a game at Owensville Monday in Four Rivers Conference play and will host New Haven Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
