Grabbing momentum midway through the first quarter, the Pacific Indians posted the lone upset of the Union Boys Basketball Tournament opening round Tuesday night.
Fifth-seeded Pacific (12-4) defeated No. 4 Lutheran South (6-8), 66-56.
“Lutheran South is a really good team,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We knew coming in it that it would be really physical with how big they are inside. We battled inside against them. I’m proud of our guys and we’re excited to get another chance against Washington.”
The win gives the Indians a rematch with top-seeded Washington (12-4). The Blue Jays beat Pacific Jan. 19, 60-46. The semifinal game takes place Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“We know they’re a really good team and this will give us the best opportunity to get better for the postseason,” Bradfisch said. “We’re looking forward to it and we know we have our work cut out for us. We’re excited for the challenge.”
Lutheran South played Warrenton Thursday in the consolation semifinals.
Lutheran South held an 8-6 lead before Pacific scored the final nine points of the opening quarter to lead 15-8 after eight minutes.
Six of those points came on a pair of Devin Casey three-point shots. Bradfisch said Casey provided a huge spark off the bench.
“Devin Casey hit two big ones in the first half that got us going,” Bradfisch said. “That not only got us going, but got our bench into the game. When you only have 50 to 75 people in the stands, you need all of those guys on the bench involved and engaged in the game. Devin’s threes not only helped us on the floor, but got us engaged and excited about the game. We needed that.”
Pacific also was able to get out quickly into transition, leading to easy layups as it stretched the lead.
“We’ve been trying to get out into the transition and play more of an uptempo game,” Bradfisch said. “We’ve got some really good guards who see the floor. Jake Sauvage is phenomenal about looking up the floor and pitching it ahead. I thought with (Gavin) Racer, Don’TA (Harris), Quin (Blackburn) and Gavin Bukowsky, they do a good job of running and looking for it. We were able to get it tonight and we’ll take it. Hopefully, we can continue to get those opportunities moving forward.”
Lutheran South also got into foul trouble in the first half.
“A big part of our offense is trying to get the ball inside and get to the bonus early,” Bradfisch said. “We were able to get to the bonus by the end of the first quarter. I was really proud of our guys for getting there, and then converting.”
From there, Pacific added to its lead through the second and third quarters. It was 33-21 after one half and 50-35 after three quarters.
However, that’s when things changed.
Lutheran South went to a full-court press and sent players who were in foul trouble into the game.
The Lancers slowly sliced into the lead and it was a four-point game after Austin Reis scored with 1:16 to play.
Pacific buckled down and made five of six free throws down the stretch. Additionally, Racer and Harris made layups to seal the 10-point victory.
“I’ve been really proud of our guys this season for staying positive when we’ve been hit with adversity,” Bradfisch said. “It is a game of runs. Their pressure was phenomenal.”
Four Pacific players reached double digits in scoring.
Jacob Sauvage led the way with 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. He went 7-7 from the free-throw line.
As a team, Pacific hit 17 of 26 free-throw attempts.
Blackburn netted 13 points with six rebounds and two blocked shots.
Racer closed with 11 points, five rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal.
Bukowsky hit a pair of three-point baskets and went 4-4 from the free-throw line while scoring 10 points. He also had five assists, three steals and a rebound.
Harris ended with nine points, five assists, five rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Casey scored seven points with three rebounds. He hit two three-point shots. As a team, Pacific hit seven three-point baskets.
Jack Meyer added two points and a rebound.
Lutheran South looked to Jack Lawson for its scoring and he netted 26 of the team’s 56 points. Lawson hit three of Lutheran South’s five three-point baskets and went 9-11 from the free-throw line.
As a team, the Lancers were 15-20 from the stripe.
Jonathan Prange was next with nine points before he fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Logan Atchison and Reis each ended with five points.
Sam Butterfield netted four points while Ben Rauh added three points.