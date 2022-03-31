You can’t take your first loss if you don’t give up any runs.
That formula worked for the Pacific baseball Indians Saturday as the team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 13-0 home shutout win over Bishop DuBourg (1-1).
Weston Kulick and Xavian Cox split the shutout on the mound for Pacific.
Kulick tossed three innings and surrendered just one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Cox pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
“We got a pretty good pitching performance from Weston and Xavian,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Both only gave up (one hit) and did a good job of throwing strikes. (I) thought we did a good job of stringing some hits together.”
Pacific struck first for one run in the first inning, but then staked Kulick to a 10-0 lead with a nine-run rally in the bottom of the second.
Pacific finished by tallying two more runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Offensively, Andrew Payne, Jack Meyer and Ayden Biedenstein collected two hits apiece.
Payne doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run.
Meyer and Biedenstein each singled twice, scored and drove in two.
Ethan Broser singled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and collected two RBIs.
Trevor Klund singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in a run.
Ethan Simpson singled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Cole Hansmann and Carter Myers each singled and scored.
Trey Kulick singled.
Wesley Branson walked and drove in a run.
Matt Reincke was hit by a pitch and scored.
Mason Snider scored a run.
Pacific hosted Orchard Farm Monday in a makeup game from last week’s rainouts.
The Indians are next scheduled to take the field Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional. First pich is set for 4:30 p.m.