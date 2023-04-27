The Pacific baseball Indians hit blackjack.
Pacific (13-7, 6-0) needs just one more win to polish off sole possession of the Four Rivers Conference title this season after taking care of business in Owensville (1-15, 0-5) Monday, 21-0.
The last leg of the conference schedule matches Pacific up against New Haven Thursday in Pacific at 4:30 p.m.
The Indians defeated New Haven earlier this season in the first round of the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament, 17-0.
Trey Kulick pitched a two-hit shutout Monday, striking out three Dutchmen batters.
“Trey Kulick did an outstanding job on the mound for us,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “He pounded the strike zone and let our defense work. Trevor Klund saved the shutout in the third. Trevor made a great throw home to throw out their baserunner.”
The Pacific batters helped their pitcher out with an eight-run rally in the second inning, followed by six more runs in the third and seven in the fourth.
“I thought we came out and hit the ball pretty well yesterday,” Reed said. “After the first inning we had guys staying back and driving the baseball. Our approach at the plate got much better after that quick first inning.”
Andrew Payne led the way at the plate, going 3-3 with a double and two singles. He stole two bases, scored three times and ended the night with three RBIs.
Ethan Simpson homered, doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in four.
Ayden Biedenstein singled twice, walked once and drove in a run.
Jake Collier doubled, walked, scored and drove in two.
Colton Kossuth doubled, was hit by a pitch twice, scored three times and drove in two.
Weston Kulick doubled, scored and drove in a run.
Joey Mach doubled, scored and drove in two.
Trevor Klund singled, scored three times and drove in a run.
Ethan Broser singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Mason Snider singled, walked twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Jack Meyer singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Cole Hansmann was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Xavian Cox stole two bases.
After wrapping league play Thursday, the Indians are scheduled to play against Lutheran South and Vianney Saturday. Both games take place at Lutheran South.
