Rolla was the lone team to get the better of the Pacific boys wrestling squad in Thursday’s dual.
Pacific won at home against Parkway West, 51-24, and Westminster Christian Academy, 45-12, but lost to Rolla, 49-25.
“(I) felt we wrestled well last night,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “(We) picked up wins against Parkway West and Westminster. We lost to Rolla, but also gave up 24 points in forfeits. Hard to stay with a solid team when you give that many points up. I did like the way we competed in the contested matches.”
Pacific also wrestled two girls duals at the event, both losses to Rolla, 36-6, and Parkway West, 18-0.
Six Pacific boys won all of their matches — Ethan Flaherty (126, 3-0), Warren Fiedler (132, 3-0), Mason Lucas (138, 3-0), Ian Sizemore (145, 1-0), Callum Sitek (145/152) and Nathaniel Knaff (220).
“We need these type of results from this group of kids,” Knott said. “Flaherty dominated his kids. Fiedler got a solid win against Rolla; Lucas is getting back in shape and feeling more comfortable out on the mat; and Knaff is our young guy that is really starting to piece things together.”
Flaherty scored pins against Parkway West’s Matt Fichter (0:56) and Rolla’s Orion Parker (3:00). He also won once by forfeit.
Fiedler won twice by forfeit and earned a 9-0 major decision against Rolla’s Keagen Johnson.
Lucas pinned Rolla’s Isaiah Gasparac (2:41) and won by decision against Parkway West’s Aaron DeBlasi (12-6). He was unopposed in the Westminster dual.
Sizemore wrestled just once, winning a 5-4 decision against Parkway West’s Devin Adams.
Sitek wrestled up to 152 against Parkway West, pinning Mason Jensen in 1:53. At 145, he pinned Westminster’s Ben Van Zee (1:53) and won a 6-0 decision against Rolla’s Alexander Sederburg.
“This was a good match to have before we get into the post season,” Knott said. “Sederburg will be one of the top guys at Callum’s weight when state rolls around. It was good to see him dominate in every aspect of the match.”
Knaff pinned all three opponents, defeating Parkway West’s Nicholas Picaud (1:04), Rolla’s Rodney Washington (2:00) and Westminster’s Jackson Mahe (0:49).
Colton Thompson (152/160), Nick Sater (170) and Blake McKay (195) each earned a 2-1 record on the night.
Thompson moved up to 160, corresponding with Sitek sliding up a weight class against Parkway West. He pinned Tommy Wehrmeister in 1:17. At 152 in his other two matches, Thompson won a 4-2 decision against Westminster’s Mark Stump and lost to Rolla’s Nathan Pulliam, an undefeated state champion in Class 3 last year.
“I liked the way he approached the mat,” Knott said of Thompson’s match with Pulliam. “He stepped out there and got after it. There was no fear or timidness. Most would be when they wrestle a two-time state champ. He looked good in his other matches.”
Sater picked up wins with a pin of Westminster’s Lincoln Chimento (1:52) and a 12-8 decision against Parkway West’s Will Childress.
McKay earned a 6-4 decision over Westminster’s Roger Jinkins and won by forfeit against Parkway West. His lone loss was a tight 11-10 decision against Rolla’s Chance Mickem.
Nickolas Wedemeier (182) and Luke Gerling (285) each went 1-2.
Wedemeier’s win came by forfeit against Parkway West.
Gerling won a 2-1 decision against Westminster’s Aaron Chae.
In girls action, Emmaline Steel (143) earned Pacific’s only points with a forfeit win against Rolla.
Alyssa Sigler (195) had the only two contested matches, in which she was pinned by Rolla’s Haley Smith and Parkway West’s Emma Carter.
The Pacific boys are competing at the 141 Rumble in Fenton Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
The Lady Indians are also at Rockwood Summit this weekend for the Sherri Lance Invitational Friday at 3:30 p.m.