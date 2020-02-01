Outscoring the opponent in each quarter, the Pacific basketball Indians won comfortably on the road Tuesday.
Pacific (7-10) carried a 41-20 halftime lead into a 75-45 victory at Fox (5-13).
The Indians held a 21-10 lead after one quarter and a 57-34 at the end of the third quarter.
“We came out and got on them pretty good,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “Offensively, we were hitting shots and right away that makes everything better.”
Pacific got contributions up and down the lineup in a balanced scoring effort led by Dylan Myers at 16 points.
Don’TA Harris was next with 13 points. Devin Casey scored 11 and Gavin Bukowsky netted 10.
Quin Blackburn added seven points and Jack Meyer scored six. Carter Myers, Gavin Racer and Nick Iliff each scored four points.
Blackburn led in rebounds with 10 and blocked eight shots.
“He’s getting better every night out,” VanLeer said.
Harris and Dylan Myers each finished with six rebounds. Casey and Racer ended with five rebounds. Bukowsky and Meyer each rebounded three and Iliff grabbed one.
Carter Myers and Dylan Myers each made four assists.
Harris and Racer recorded three assists. Casey, Meyer and Makai Parton dished out two assists apiece. Bukowsky and Iliff both made one assist.
Bukowsky and Parton both made two steals. Casey, Harris, Iliff, Carter Myers and Dylan Myers each stole one.
Racer blocked two shots. Harris and Dylan Myers both blocked one.
Luke Pisoni and Myles Richardson led Fox with 12 points apiece.
Other scorers included Henry Balmer (seven), Colby Reese (six), Carson Keisker (four) and Dylan Stevens (four).