The Pacific baseball Indians amassed 14 runs on 14 hits Monday in the team’s third Four Rivers Conference victory.
Pacific (10-1, 3-0) slugged its way past Sullivan (4-4, 1-2) in a conference road game, 14-2.
“Offensively, we came out and got after it,” Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Putting up seven runs in that first inning kind of took the air out of Sullivan. (We) had hits up and down the line up. Our guys had some great approaches at the plate and those paid off.”
Pacific followed its seven-run first inning outburst with three more runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Sullivan scratched out two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but that was not enough to prevent the game’s early stoppage for the mercy rule.
Freshman Jake Collier was in charge of silencing the Sullivan bats. From the mound, he struck out nine Eagles in 4.2 innings while holding the hosts to two unearned runs on three hits and one walk.
After Collier reached his pitch limit, Xavian Cox closed out the game with the final out, striking out one.
“Collier got his first conference start on the mound and dominated,” Reed said. “He attacked their hitters. We played decent defense behind him. We need to clean up a couple of things.”
At the plate, Ethan Broser connected for three hits, a double and two singles, scored three runs and drove in three. He also stole a base.
Andrew Payne tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in two.
Leadoff man Trevor Klund singled twice, walked, stole two bases, scored and drove in two.
Ayden Biedenstein singled twice, stole two bases and scored twice.
Weston Kulick doubled, scored and drove in two runs.
Mason Snider doubled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Jack Meyer singled, scored and drove in a run.
Cole Hansmann singled and drove in a run.
Carter Myers singled and walked.
Ethan Simpson was hit by a pitch twice and scored twice.
Matt Reincke walked and drove in a run.
Sullivan’s three hits were all singles from Seth Valley, Trey Behrens and Gavin Schmidt.
The Eagles’ three pitchers, Lucas Parson, Dayton Skaggs and Opie Starr, combined for 12 earned runs with three walks and one strikeout.
Pacific is home Tuesday to host De Soto in nonconference action at 4:30 p.m.