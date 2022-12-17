With wins in 10 weight classes Tuesday, Pacific won its home wrestling opener.
The Indians defeated Webster Groves, 56-22.
“It was good to see some of our guys get back into our winning ways,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Last couple of weekends have been a bit of a struggle, so this was a great confidence booster for them for them. Lots of positives that I saw on the JV level with our young guys. There weren’t a whole lot of contested matches on the varsity level.”
Timothy Link (120 pounds), Caden Browning (126), Tate Martin (138), Cameron Shouse (175), Israel Guenzler (190) and Blake McKay (215) all received free wins for the Indians without an opponent in their weight classes.
Lucas Tennyson (150) pinned Elliot Duckett (1:17).
“Lucas Tennyson dominated his kid,” Knott said. “Lucas is a high-level freshman who is going to win the matches he is supposed to and open eyes of opposing coaches as this year progresses.”
Nathaniel Knaff (285) pinned Patrick Brown (2:48).
“Nathaniel Knaff didn’t look his best,” Knott said. “He’s been off to a hot start but was dealing with some sickness. Hate to see him get put to his back but love his refusal to quit, continue to battle through the adversity and pick up the fall.”
Dylan Stout (144) won a technical fall, 18-1, over Elijah Peters.
“Dylan Stout has had a tough start to his varsity season and really needed a solid performance,” Knott said. “He is a nonstop wrestler who can go, go, go. Good to see him score points in bunches and secure the tech fall.”
Mason Lucas (157) took a 5-4 decision win over Sam Miller.
“Mason Lucas pulled off a tight win,” Knott said. “Still want to see him score more and wrestle a full six minutes.”
Webster Groves gained one forfeit at 113 pounds with Gavin Rideout taking the win.
Michael Corrigan (106) scored a pin for the Statesmen against Mason Link (1:18) and Bradley Holder (132) did the same against Pacific’s Tyler Blake (5:17).
Jonathan Miller (165) added four team points for the Statesmen with a 10-2 major decision victory over Lane Mason.
The Indians are away at the Harrisonville Tournament Friday and Saturday.
