A partial Pacific boys track squad brought home one event win from Parkway Central’s Henle Holmes Invitational Thursday and Friday.
Pacific junior Sach Wolf won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.96 after ranking second in the preliminary race in 15.34.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 7:00 pm
The Indians scored 13 team points and finished 17th in the boys standings at the event. Pacific sent its girls team and the remaining part of its boys team to Owensville Friday.
“We were their second provisional team (at Parkway Central),” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “It’s a pretty high-end meet. They have about 16 teams that get to bring their full squad and then they’ll have some other teams fill in the gaps. Sach Wolf won the 110-meter hurdles, which is huge against that level of competition.”
Eureka won the boys title at Parkway Central with 109 points, leading a top five that included Lafayette (103), MICDS (82), Parkway South (68) and Parkway North (56.5).
Wolf also placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.72.
Ben Smith, Cody Stahl, Dylan Stout and Nick Hunkins ran ninth in the 3,200-meter relay in 9:47.93 and 10th in the distance medley in 12:33.82.
Jacob Avilez, Dave Magsigay, Izach Reeder and Jaden Thomas placed ninth in the 800-meter relay in 1:37.94 and 13th in the 400-meter relay in 48.07.
Wolf and Hunkins teamed with Aleyna Daniel and Grace Dryer for 11th place in the 1,600-meter mixed relay in 4:09.7.
Nathaniel Knaff threw his way to 12th place in the javelin with a mark of 37.47 meters.
Smith placed 14th in both the 1,600-meter run (4:58.99) and 3,200-meter run (10:47.15)
Stout took 18th in the 1,600-metyer run (5:06.98) and 20th in the 3,200-meter run (11:36.67).
The next meet for Pacific is the Nix Relays at Washington Wednesday at 2 p.m.
