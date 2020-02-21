It may not have been the four state qualifiers Pacific wrestling expected to have, but the Indians landed four wrestlers on the Class 3 District 1 podium Friday and Saturday in Farmington.
Pacific scored 95 points to finish sixth in the district, led by 152-pound district champion Callum Sitek.
Also advancing to this week’s state tournament in Columbia from Pacific are Ethan Flaherty (106 pounds), Camron Steffey (120) and Dominic Calvin (160).
“It was a wild weekend for us,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Overall, I’m very happy with how we competed and got four through to state when it looked like we weren’t going to get that.”
Farmington won the district with 200 points. Other teams to finish in the top five included Hillsboro (174), Union (121.5), Windsor (102) and Washington (98).
Sitek was a heavy favorite to qualify at 152 pounds after entering the district with a perfect 40-0 record on the season. He exited the district still perfect at 44-0.
In order, Sitek defeated Devyn Tinsley (Sikeston, pin in 1:17), Dylan Jordan (Cape Central, pin in 3:21), Luke Longtin (Windsor, 3-0 decision) and Connor Zimmermann (De Soto, 17-2 technical fall).
“I would say (Zimmermann) is one of the top kids in the state and Callum teched him,” Knott said. “He’s just competing at an incredible level and it should make for a great match state weekend between him and Cayden Auch of Neosho.”
Auch enters the state tournament with a 48-2 record.
Flaherty and Calvin both finished third in their brackets and Steffey placed fourth.
Flaherty won a 9-0 major decision against Washington’s Devon Deckelman before falling in the semifinal round by pin against Alex Turley (Webster Groves).
Flaherty came back in the consolation semifinals with a 6-2 decision win against Jacob Leavitt (Sikeston) to qualify. He then finished the tournament with a pin in 2:48 against Union’s Dominick Beine for third.
“He just keeps getting more confident,” Knott said of Flaherty. “He got the pin on Beine after two previous decisions against him this season. So, we’re widening that gap against another state wrestler and that’s a good thing.”
Calvin, who entered the tournament with a 6-8 record, lost in the first round by an 11-6 decision against Windsor’s Dominic Pona. After that, Calvin reeled off four consecutive wins, all by pin.
In order, Calvin defeated Dominic Mullin (Sikeston, 2;21), Nicholas Green (Hillsboro, 4:12), Kameren Brooks (De Soto, 2:41) and Caelin Stegmann (Rockwood Summit, 2:46).
“I can’t say enough about the tournament that Dominic Calvin had,” Knott said. “It was incredible. Two of his three matches he was behind on Saturday and he kept coming back. Then he not only got through, but took third.”
Steffey started with two wins, pinning Festus’ Thomas Waggoner in 1:08 and edging Washington’s Ben Griffen 5-3 in the tiebreaker periods.
Farmington’s Austin Wadlow pinned Steffey in the semifinals.
Steffey then earned his way to state with a pin in 1:37 against De Soto’s Kenneth Coats.
“That’s awesome for Camron,” Knott said. “He was so close to qualifying last year. He’s been with us from day one of his high school career, so it was great to see that moment for him.”
Hillsboro’s Evan Morris took third against Steffey, 2-0 in sudden victory.
Warren Fiedler (132) and Sam Williams (220) both needed one more win to qualify.
Fiedler went 3-2, picking up wins by technical fall against Elias Neely (Union, 16-0), pin against Tyler Perry (Windsor, 1:54) and decision against Allen Ho (St. Mary’s, 14-9).
Williams gained one win by a medical forfeit against Elijah Williams (Festus) in the third round of wrestlebacks.
The Indians lost a returning state qualifier, Colton Thompson, to a broken collarbone in Friday’s quarterfinal round. Thompson started by pinning James Blackwell (Festus) in 24 seconds.
“When you look around the state at the other kids that qualified and you have Colton, an experienced state qualifier, he would have been in postion to have a very good state tournament,” Knott said.
The injury allowed Sikeston’s Cannor Gaddis to advance past Thompson in the quarterfinals and ended Thompson’s tournament.
Dillon Hall (113), Kenny Thompson (126), Mason Lucas (138), Liam Sitek (170) and Blake McKay (182) also competed for the Indians.
Kenny Thompson went 2-2 with pins of August Phegley (Cape Central, 5:07) and Union’s Hunter Garrett (4:33).
McKay went 1-2, winning a 10-8 decision against Mark Fisher (Sikeston).