For 10 innings, Pacific and Union traded zeros on the scoreboard.
After Union struck the first blow in the top of the 11th, Pacific responded with two runs in the bottom half to win the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament, 2-1.
Pacific, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, improved to 3-0 on the season while Union fell to 2-1.
“We got down in that last inning, but at Pacific baseball we never give up,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We’re going to stay after it, and the heads were up and they were ready to go.”
Union Head Coach Pat Rapert felt his team had chances to win.
“We let too many opportunities go through the course of the game,” Rapert said. “To go 11 innings this early in the year with the pitching and us still learning our depth — we got exactly what we wanted to see except for a win.”
Pacific senior Andrew Payne delivered the knockout shot with a drive over the head of the right fielder, who was playing in with the bases loaded and nobody out in a tied game.
That allowed Trevor Klund to score the deciding run.
“He hadn’t looked good on his earlier at-bats,” Reed said. “I jumped his butt about looking at the third strike. We were talking about pinch hitting for him right there, but we gave him the nod to do it. He came up and got the job done.”
Payne watched the first pitch go by inside before jumping on the second offering of the final at-bat.
“I knew I had to do something and get the ball in play and put one more run on,” Payne said. “I saw that pitch come down the middle and had to hit.”
Pacific got the first two batters on board in the bottom of the 11th as Weston Kulick was hit by a pitch and Klund singled through the right side of the infield.
Ayden Biedenstein then dropped a bunt down the first-base line and the throw attempting to get lead runner Cayden Matthes, running for Kulick, out at third went wide of the bag.
The result was Matthes coming around to score and Pacific ending the play with runners at second and third with nobody out.
After falling behind in the count, 2-0, to Ethan Broser, Union opted for an intentional walk to bring up Payne.
“It means a lot because it puts a big lead on our shoulder for this coming season and for the conference,” Payne said. “It’s going to be a pretty big year and we’re going to have to come out and play every night.”
Had Union been able to record one more scoreless inning, catcher Gavin Mabe would have been the hero of the night.
Two innings after holding onto the ball on a collision at the plate to get the third out and prevent the winning run from scoring in the bottom of the ninth, Mabe singled to left field in the top of the 11th to drive in Hayden Burke from second on Union’s only run.
The game provided a top tier pitchers’ duel as Pacific senior Jack Meyer, the defending conference player of the year, and Union sophomore Kasey Griffin went toe-to-toe.
Meyer lasted all seven innings of regulation, striking out 11 and walking two while allowing two hits.
Xavian Cox then pitched four innings in relief for Pacific and was the winning pitcher. Cox struck out one and walked three while allowing one run on three hits.
“Jack threw great and Xavy came in and threw strikes, and you’ve got to take your hat off to the Union guys,” Reed said. “One after the other, they’re just coming out there and filling it up with fastball, breaking ball and keeping us off balance.”
For Union, Griffin pitched the first 5.1 innings and struck out six with one walk and two hits. He sat down the first 10 batters he faced in order.
“We weren’t sure how that was going to go and he took the baseball and just competed,” Rapert said. “He hit his spots. He was moving the ball around. He was changing speeds. We were all on the same page. I knew he had it in him. He has a live arm and the future is very bright for him.”
Griffin handed the ball off to Nick D’Onofrio, who went the next 3.2 innings and struck out three with one walk and two hits.
Ardell Young was Union’s final pitcher. He tossed one inning and struck out two, allowing two runs on one walk and two hits.
At the plate, Pacific recorded six singles, two from Broser.
Trevor Klund, Ethan Simpson, Matt Reincke and Payne accounted for the other four hits.
Biedenstein, Broser and Kulick each walked once.
Simpson, Klund and Kulick were hit by pitches.
Broser stole a base.
Will Mentz and D’Onofrio both doubled for the Wildcats.
Conner Borgmann, Mabe and Burke each singled.
Young walked twice. Mentz, Mabe and Borgmann all walked once.
Young stole two bases. Noah Griffin and Burke each stole one.
Pacific had a quick turnout, playing a doubleheader at Car Shield Park in O’Fallon the next morning against Orchard Farm. The Indians host Hillsboro for a doubleheader Saturday at 10 a.m.
Union hosts the Bank Classic this weekend along with St. Francis Borgia. Friday’s pool games now will be played Saturday, weather permitting.