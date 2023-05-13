A three-year journey has come to an end for the Pacific boys basketball program.
The Indians are searching for a new coach following the conclusion of Cody Bradfisch’s three-year run at the helm.
Bradfisch’s tenure began with a bang as the Indians went 18-9 in 2020-21, capturing the Four Rivers Conference championship and finishing second in the Class 5 District 4 Tournament.
The Indians were not able to recapture the same level of success in the two years that followed, winning eight games in 2021-22 and 11 this past winter.
Bradfisch ends his time in charge of the program with a 37-44 career record, going 13-8 against league opponents.
Applications for the position are open through May 21 at applitrack.com/mvr3/onlineapp.
