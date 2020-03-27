Adjust and start anew.
The Pacific baseball Indians are ready to put the 4-16 2019 season behind them this spring.
Pacific hopes to be able to play this spring. The team currently is shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MSHSAA has not halted the spring season, but has delayed its start.
Pacific had a large turnout of 38 players this spring, keeping 30 between the varsity, JV and C team.
The Indians return six starters from last year’s team.
Among them is senior shortstop Dylan Myers, who will move around the diamond this spring.
“He will play all over for us this year,” Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Kind of filling in for whoever is pitching that day.”
Other starters coming back include senior Alec Lonsberry (pitcher), juniors Tyler Anderson (pitcher, center field), Faolin Kreienkamp (right field) and Gavin Racer (third base, pitcher) and sophomore Carter Myers (catcher, moving from second base).
Incomplete statistics from last season show Lonsberry was the team’s leading batter with a .455 average.
The Indians add freshmen Jack Meyer (shortstop, pitcher), Trevor Klund (catcher, second base), Mason Snider (catcher, second base) and Weston Kulick (third base, pitcher).
Meyer, Klund and Kulick were all part of Pacific’s Post 320 summerball team.
“(We) need to find a steady second baseman,” Reed said. “(We want) to compete every day, put runs up on the board (and) cut down on strikeouts.”
Pacific went 3-4 in conference play last season.
“(I) think the conference will be pretty decent and evenly matched,” Reed said. “(It) really depends who’s on the bump.”
Reed will be assisted by Scott Brown, Ryan Carter, Nathan Bruns, Cody Kelley and Nathan Oberkramer.
Pacific has been assigned to Class 4 District 4, which is being hosted by Sullivan. Other schools there will be Owensville, Pacific, St. Clair and St. Francis Borgia Regional.