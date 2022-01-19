Lockdown defense in the first half helped the Pacific basketball Indians to victory Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Pacific (3-10) won on the road at Fox (3-10), 39-35.
The Indians held Fox to just eight points in the first half, leading 8-5 after one quarter and 21-8 at the intermission.
After three periods, Pacific remained ahead, 30-23.
Quin Blackburn finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points with 13 rebounds, three blocks and one assist.
Jack Meyer matched Blackburn for the scoring lead in the contest with 14 points. Meyer made five rebounds and one block.
Nick Iliff notched eight points with seven rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Nick Bukowsky finished with three points and three rebounds.
Matt Reincke pulled down seven rebounds.
Drex Blackburn had four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Xavian Cox posted four rebounds and one block.
Joey Gebel made one rebound.
Pacific finishes the week Friday with a road game at Northwest at 7 p.m.