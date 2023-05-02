For the second season in a row, the Pacific baseball Indians are 7-0 in league play.
Pacific (12-3 overall) defended its league crown, finishing off the league schedule Thursday with a 15-0 win over New Haven (1-13, 0-5).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For the second season in a row, the Pacific baseball Indians are 7-0 in league play.
Pacific (12-3 overall) defended its league crown, finishing off the league schedule Thursday with a 15-0 win over New Haven (1-13, 0-5).
“It feels awesome,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Last year it came down to a final game with Union and tonight it’s another one right here and we got it done. For this group of seniors, it’s a good way for those guys to go out, with another year over there on the sign (in right field). I know that’s something that they’ve been wanting, so we accomplished that.”
While the game lasted only three innings, it featured multiple senior standout moments to go along with the senior night festivities.
Senior pitcher Weston Kulick pitched a no-hitter. Across three innings, he struck out two batters and allowed only one baserunner on a walk.
Evan Warmbrodt drew the free pass to start the top of the third inning for the Shamrocks.
Kulick only faced the minimum of nine batters though as the Indians erased the baserunner with a double play.
“He was close to that perfect game, but a no-hitter, that’s a great job,” Reed said.
Pacific scored eight runs in the first inning, three of which came on a three-run home run by senior first baseman Matt Reincke.
“He’d been struggling with the bat, and to have something like that to go out on senior night, that’s pretty awesome,” Reed said.
The Indians added two more runs in the second inning before scoring five runs in the third to finish out the game with nobody out in the frame.
Another senior, Mason Snider, went 3-3, stole two bases and scored three runs with one RBI.
Snider and fellow senior Andrew Payne scored the game-ending runs on a two-RBI double from senior Jack Meyer.
Ethan Simpson and Payne both singled twice.
Ayden Biedenstein, Cole Hansmann and Kulick each singled.
Payne walked, stole two bases and scored three runs.
Simpson stole two bases, scored twice and drove in one.
Meyer scored once and tallied three RBIs.
Kulick drove in two runs, one on a sacrifice fly.
Hansmann stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Biedenstein drove in one.
Trevor Klund was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Ethan Broser stole a base and scored twice while serving as the courtesy runner for Biedenstein, the Pacific catcher.
Andrew Noelke pitched for New Haven. In two innings, he allowed 15 runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and one walk with one strikeout.
New Haven went to Reid Lueckenhoff in the third inning out of the bullpen, but the first batter he faced was Meyer in the game’s final at-bat.
Pacific is at Lutheran South Saturday for a pair of games against the host Lancers and Vianney at 10 a.m. and noon.
New Haven hosts Owensville Friday in another Four Rivers Conference game at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.