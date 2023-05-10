For seven innings Friday, the batters from both dugouts were licked.
Pacific (17-5) finally scratched out the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning to defeat Licking (19-6) in the pool play final of the Salem Tournament, 1-0.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 6:12 pm
The Indians thus advanced to the championship game Saturday against Sullivan while Licking fell to the third-place game against Salem.
Jake Collier started in the pitching duel for the Indians. In 4.2 shutout innings, he struck out five batters, but walked six, hit one batter and allowed one hit.
Xavian Cox appeared in relief after Collier met the MSHSAA mandated pitch limit. Cox tossed 3.1 shutout innings with two strikeouts, two hits and one walk.
Pacific finally broke the scoreless tie after Trevor Klund led off the eighth inning with a single up the middle and then advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Mason Snider.
After Ethan Broser was hit by a pitch, Cox singled on a line drive to left field, driving in Klund.
“Both of our guys had good pitching performances,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Xavy Cox got a nice little hit over shortstop and we scored our run there. He did it on both sides. He’s stepped up since (Colton) Kossuth got hurt and has been seeing more at-bats.”
The go-ahead RBI single was the second hit of the game for Cox, who also doubled.
Broser singled twice.
Ethan Simpson walked twice.
Cole Hansmann and Klund drew one walk apiece.
Kellar Davis took the mound for six innings for Licking. He tossed six shutout innings with four strikeouts. He allowed three hits and walked four.
Rusty Buckner pitched the final two innings for the Wildcats. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out two.
Keyton Rinne, Keyton Cook and Davis each singled for Licking.
Malachi Antle drew three free passes. Cook walked twice. Silas Antle and Logan Gorman each walked once.
Buckner was hit by a pitch.
Pacific went on to beat Sullivan for the tournament title Saturday, 3-2. Licking was a 4-0 winner over Salem in the third-place game.
The Indians played Monday at Windsor and will host Northwest Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Pacific’s home finale for the regular season.
