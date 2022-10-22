The Pacific soccer Indians turned things around over a two-minute span in the second half.
Pacific (9-8) eclipsed the 1-0 halftime lead of visiting Lutheran South (9-11) Tuesday to earn a 3-2 win over the Lancers.
The win could have district seeding ramifications with both teams assigned to Class 3 District 2.
Lutheran South scored the only tally of the first half in the 15th minute as Ethan Gonzalez through in from the sideline on the Pacific end to Hudson Butterfield.
A quick pass from Butterfield back to Gonzalez resulted in a high-arcing shot to the back post for the lead.
Pacific reversed its fortunes within the first 10 minutes of the second half with not just an equalizer, but a go-ahead tally.
In the 47th minute, Pacific was set up with a throw-in of its own near the Lutheran South goal. The throw bounced around before the Lancers were able to kick it away, but Ayden Biedenstein was able to intercept the attempt to clear the ball and bury it in the back of the net for the equalizer.
Just a few minutes later, Pacific benefited from another set piece as the Indians were granted a free kick deep in the Lancers end. Jacob Turner took the kick and put it on goal where the ball slipped through the grip of goalkeeper Lutheran South goalkeeper Jacob Offerman.
Pacific’s senior midfielder, Brett Bearden, was in position to make Offerman pay for the bobble and kicked in the rebound to put the Indians ahead.
Lutheran South came back with an equalizer of its own two minutes later on Aiden Greiner’s goal. Greiner took a pass from Henry Brink near the top of the box and faked one direction before doubling back to put the ball into the corner of the net off his left foot.
The game remained even from that point until freshman Gage Clark netted the game-winner in the 72nd minute.
After a high leaping save by Pacific keeper Drew Beffa, Lutheran South won the ball in midfield and started back on the attack, but the Indians cleared the ball to midfield where junior Connor Higginbotham snatched up a Lutheran South pass and found Bearden on the sideline to spark a breakaway opportunity.
Bearden defeated a tackle and passed around the final defender to Clark, who beat the oncoming keeper for the score.
Pacific played at De Soto Wednesday and hosted Union Thursday in the third meeting between those two teams.
The Indians play their regular season home finale Monday at 5 p.m. against Windsor.
