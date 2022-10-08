The Indians have completed the first circuit through Four Rivers Conference opponents unscathed.
Pacific (7-7) followed up on last Thursday’s win in Union with a 2-0 shutout victory Tuesday at Sullivan (3-11).
Jacob Dattoli notched one of the Pacific goals on a free kick.
The origins of Pacific’s other score and the Indians’ goalkeeping statistics were not reported prior to print deadline.
Kaden Smith (12 saves) and Matthew Hamblin (two) both saw time in goal for Sullivan.
The two teams play again Monday at 5 p.m. in Pacific.
There is no FRC championship this year due to only three schools fielding teams.
